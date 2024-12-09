Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Minor Threats

From The World Of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 Preview: Evil Parenting

From The World Of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 hits stores this week, exploring the family drama of supervillain Napoleon Archimedes as he chooses a successor among his three children.

From the world of the hit Minor Threats series comes a family drama starring the planet's most feared villains. Napoleon Archimedes is the archnemesis of The Searcher, and he's fought her to a standstill for over four decades in the futuristic metropolis of Meteor Falls. But now, as he confronts his mortality, he's forced to name a successor from his three extraordinary children: Athena, Benjamin, and Spookshow. Each brilliant, cunning … and unlucky enough to be the child of the world's greatest supervillain. See, Napoleon believed he was smart enough to have it all: Raise a family AND conquer the world. Then he thought: Why not combine them? Take the kids on as partners. Create a dynasty… None of it went according to plan. Who will rise above the betrayal, failure, and dysfunction to seize the family business?

From The World Of Minor Threats: The Brood #1

by Patton Oswalt & Heath Corson & Jordan Blum & Ian Culbard, cover by Scott Hepburn

From the world of the hit Minor Threats series comes a family drama starring the planet's most feared villains. Napoleon Archimedes is the archnemesis of The Searcher, and he's fought her to a standstill for over four decades in the futuristic metropolis of Meteor Falls. But now, as he confronts his mortality, he's forced to name a successor from his three extraordinary children: Athena, Benjamin, and Spookshow. Each brilliant, cunning … and unlucky enough to be the child of the world's greatest supervillain. See, Napoleon believed he was smart enough to have it all: Raise a family AND conquer the world. Then he thought: Why not combine them? Take the kids on as partners. Create a dynasty… None of it went according to plan. Who will rise above the betrayal, failure, and dysfunction to seize the family business? Join us for an unlikely coming-of-age story, that wrestles with the concussions and repercussions of getting raised by a once-in-a-generation criminal mind. Think your father is manipulative, cold and demanding…? Wait until you meet Napoleon. • Writer/Producer Heath Corson joins Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum for an all-new Minor Threats story! • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Dec 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 76156801314600111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801314600121 – From the World of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 (CVR B) (Ian Culbard) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801314600131 – From the World of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 (CVR C) (John K. Snyder III) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801314600141 – From the World of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 (CVR D) (Foil) (Scott Hepburn) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801314600151 – From the World of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 (CVR E) (1:10) (Christian Ward) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801314600161 – From the World of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 (CVR F) (FOC) (Kevin Maguire) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

