Fulcrum Publishing Sells Graphic Novel Line To Chicago Review Press

Colorado book publisher Fulcrum Publishing has agreed to sell its line of graphic novels as well as its gardening, natural history, and travel books, to rival publisher, Chicago Review Press, a publishing subsidiary of the distributor IPG.

126 titles in all, including several yet-to-be-published books will switch publishers, as Fulcrum has decided to specialize in books on the American West, the environment, conservation, Native American culture, education, self-help, American history, and civics.

Baron told Publisher's Weekly that, after expanding into categories such as the graphic novel and gardening, he wanted to refocus Fulcrum on its original mission. "Now that we are older, we want to focus on the areas we started with, creating a more focused company, "The reality of the Covid pandemic also highlighted the need for a change. We are excited to be transferring these product lines and titles to Chicago Review Press and their parent company IPG, as we know they share similar values, and these titles and authors will have a good home for years to come." Fulcrum was already being distributed by IPG.

Fulcrum Publishing had added nonfiction graphic novels to its line in the last ten years, focused on history, with a strong emphasis on diversity, and had been publishing at least three nonfiction graphic novels a year, marketed to general readers and to comic shops, libraries, and schools.

Graphic novels included Matt Dembecki's Trickster, District Comics: An Unconventional History of Washington, DC, Wild Ocean: Sharks, Whales, Rays, and Other Endangered Sea Creatures, Jason Rodriguez's three-volume anthology Colonial Comics, Joel Christian Gill's multiple-volume Strange Fruit, Robert Smalls, Bessie Stringfield and Tales of the Talented Tenth, as well as Captain Of Friendly Cove.

Chicago Review Press is an independent comic book publisher founded in 1973 that publishes general nonfiction on a wide range of subjects including music, film, popular science, history, biography, and travel, as well as children's activity books. They also publish education resources for teachers that help them better understand how kids learn and how they can be more effective in the classroom. So this, at least, seems like a good fit.