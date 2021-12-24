Full IDW March 2022 Solicits Includes Sonic 2 Movie Adaptation

We have the first look at the full IDW Publishing March 2022 solicits and solicitations, including new Star Trek Discovery, Godzilla Vs Power Rangers, Free Comic Book Day Turtles – and an annual – the official movie adaptation of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in comic book form. Enjoy one and all.

FCBD 2022 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLE

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220006

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Sophie Campbell

The Ninja Turtles have broken out of the locked-down neighborhood of Manhattan known as Mutant Town – but which Ninja Turtles? As all new mutants terrorize NYC, enemies and allies of the TMNT alike prepare for a confrontation greater than any that has come before: the Rat King's diabolical Armageddon Game! The TMNT event of 2022 starts here from Tom Waltz, Sophie Campbell, Ronda Pattison, and Kevin Eastman!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

FCBD 2022 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220024

(W) Ian Flynn (A / CA) Adam Bryce Thomas

Sonic's racing into a brand-new adventure with his best buds (and co-stars of the hit new movie) Tails and Knuckles by his side! But Sonic's not the only super-speedster in town . . . Get caught up with everything you need to know about Sonic's evil counterpart Surge before she and Sonic go head-to-head in the epic issue #50, a story years in the making!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

GODZILLA VS POWER RANGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR A FREDDIE WILLIAMS

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220453

JAN220454 – GODZILLA VS POWER RANGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR B EJ SU – 3.99

JAN220455 – GODZILLA VS POWER RANGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WILLI

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

From IDW Publishing and Boom! Studios, two titanic powers collide in a cross-company collaboration event you never expected . . . but makes complete sense!

When Rita Repulsa uses an ancient artifact to transport herself to a universe without Power Rangers, she finds herself on a world with aliens, kaiju, and . . . Godzilla! Hoping to annihilate this new foe, Rita hurls her own terrible creatures into battle. But she never expects that the Rangers have followed her to this alternate reality! Now, the Dinozords themselves are going head-to-head with the King of the Monsters!

Written by superstar scribe Cullen Bunn (Godzilla: Cataclysm) and illustrated by artist extraordinaire Freddie Williams II (Batman/TMNT)!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GARDENS SMITHSONIAN COLORING BOOK

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220457

(W) Smithsonian Institution (A) Rachel Curtis

Engage with a natural world of wonder and its diverse symphony of life, ready for you to fill with color! The Smithsonian Institution presents an awe-inspiring new coloring book that explores the Smithsonian Gardens, a museum without walls. Guided by experts from the Smithsonian and brought to life by Rachel Curtis (Dinosaurs: A Smithsonian Coloring Book), tour the more than 180 acres and fifteen public exhibition gardens that make up this living museum.

Rich pen and ink illustrations invite you to step into captivating scenes inspired by the landscapes and exhibits that extend the Smithsonian's museums, while brief and fascinating insights from experts explain the roles plants and gardens play in our cultural and natural worlds and inspire appreciation and stewardship. Featuring native plants, orchids, roses, heirloom vegetables, poinsettias, bees, butterflies, and much more, fans of coloring books and urban sanctuaries will find an enchanting living classroom to explore with their own creativity.

This book's deluxe ivory paper allows for a variety of artistic media like pen, pencil, or even watercolor, to ensure your creative vision comes to life just the way you want-and lasts for years to come.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 16.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO COBRAAAA

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220458

(W) Larry Hama (A) Various (CA) Daniel Maine

They are the worst of the worst-terrorists and scoundrels from all corners of the world with the sole mission of destroying liberty and bringing injustice to all freedom-loving citizens everywhere! They are COBRA, and these are some of their most notorious plots ever, presented in one specially priced 100-page comic book collection. Written by Living Legend Larry Hama, illustrated by various superstar artists, and featuring brand-new cover art by Daniel Maine!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 7.99

GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 (OF 4) CVR A SCHOENING

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220459

JAN220460 – GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 (OF 4) CVR B LATTIE – 3.99

JAN220461 – GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY P

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Cobra strikes! Paris, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. are attacked by MegaB.A.T.s, and G.I. Joe is there to fight them! But will the Joe team be enough to stop the extra-large androids from wreaking havoc in these three capital cities? And is there more to the fiendish Cobra Commander's plans than simple destruction? Find out in "Three Heads of the Serpent", the second chapter in this extension of the classic animated adventures of G.I. Joe!

YO JOE!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #292 CVR A WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220462

JAN220463 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #292 CVR B GALLANT – 3.99

JAN220464 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #292 CVR C 10 COPY INCV KISSELL

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Freddie Williams II

HIGH STAKES Part 2! The next great G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero event continues here! As Cobra remains busy establishing its corrupt casino operations on Cobra Island, the warriors of G.I. Joe are equally busy attempting to covertly infiltrate their arch-enemy's latest evil scheme. New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages (including some shocking appearances!) as the fan-favorite creative team of Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant continue their daring march to issue #300 here!

Featuring the second of five interconnected covers (Cover A) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KILL LOCK ARTISAN WRAITH #1 (OF 7)

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220466

(W) Livio Ramondelli (A / CA) Livio Ramondelli

The Kill Lock unified four criminals in a quest to escape their seemingly inevitable, linked deaths. They managed to escape destruction by merging their consciousnesses, and now one of the smartest-and most malicious-bots in the universe has an unbreakable body and a planet at his command. Homeworld won't allow it, and so two of the deadliest assassins in the universe are tasked to kill the Artisan Wraith.

Transformers artist Livio Ramondelli continues the cult hit, The Kill Lock (2020) in the next installment of this vicious and darkly funny sci-fi series.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #10 (OF 10) CVR A KIRA OKAMOTO

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220467

JAN220468 – SLEEPING BEAUTIES #10 (OF 10) CVR B WOODALL – 3.99

JAN220469 – SLEEPING BEAUTIES #10 (OF 10) 10 COPY INCV HEIDERSDORF

(W) Rio Youers (A) Alison Sampson, Triona Farrell (CA) Kira Okamoto

This is the end. Sleeping Beauties #10 is the finale we've all been waiting for. How will your favorite characters fare?

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 OFFICIAL MOVIE PRE QUILL CVR A THOMAS (

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220470

(W) Kiel Phegley (A) Evan Stanley, Tracy Yardley (A / CA) Adam Bryce Thomas

Catch up with Sonic and friends-if you can-in this exclusive prequel to 2022's most anticipated family film! Life is good in Green Hills for Sonic the Hedgehog . . . maybe too good. He's starting to get bored, and when Sonic gets bored, things become a lot less boring for everyone else-fast! Quicker than you can say "Chili Dog," the Fastest Thing Alive is saving the day and causing all sorts of chaos along the way! Plus, new and returning characters starring in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film take the lead in stories of their own!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 6.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 OFFICIAL MOVIE PRE QUILL CVR B 10 COPY

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220471

(W) Kiel Phegley (A) Evan Stanley, Tracy Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas

Catch up with Sonic and friends-if you can-in this exclusive prequel to 2022's most anticipated family film! Life is good in Green Hills for Sonic the Hedgehog . . . maybe too good. He's starting to get bored, and when Sonic gets bored, things become a lot less boring for everyone else-fast! Quicker than you can say "Chili Dog," the Fastest Thing Alive is saving the day and causing all sorts of chaos along the way! Plus, new and returning characters starring in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film take the lead in stories of their own!

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 0

SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #3 (OF 4) CVR A FONSECA

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220472

JAN220473 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #3 (OF 4) CVR B BRACARDI CU – 3.99

JAN220474 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY HAM

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Mauro Fonseca

The road to issue #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-LONG adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

Surge and Kit have begun to seek answers about their origins, and what they find may be more than they can handle . . .

Starline may have gone too far this time. Can he wipe their memory and restart again, or can the imposters finally outsmart their maker?

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

YELLOW CAB GN

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220475

After twenty years working on film and series shoots, Beno t Cohen is drained. His enthusiasm gone, a desire to stop writing and put down the camera takes over. In the city for a year, he still wonders about how best to absorb the rich diversity of the cosmopolitan metropolis, settling on a simple idea: he will become a taxi driver.

Behind the iconic Yellow Cab, behind the fantasy of freedom and independence, behind the faces of his thousands of passengers, Beno t discovers a world to which he is a stranger. He dives into his new life with the idea of turning it into a screenplay for a future film, but the material he collects from this social experiment marks him deeply, leading down unsuspected paths: First, the administrative maze that leads to the taxi driver's license. Then the world behind the scenes. And finally, the prejudices that surround the profession and lead customers, cops, and the entire city to look at it-quite randomly-either with indifference, kindness, or aggression. The project transforms into an autobiographical novel interspersed with reflections on the creative process, and with the help of Chabouté, it is now a sensitive, deeply human graphic novel with breathtaking illustrations that pay vibrant tribute to New York City.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY #1 (OF 4) CVR A HERN

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220476

JAN220477 – STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY #1 (OF 4) CVR B 10 C

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Travel to the far future of STAR TREK in this all-new miniseries spotlighting the cast of the hit television series! Up first is the secret history of the queen herself: GRUDGE THE CAT! Discover how she met Book and claimed her place as the greatest feline spacefarer of all!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR CAPTAIN LA FORGE CVR A RODRIGUEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220478

(W) J Holtham (A / CA) Carlos Rodriguez

The spotlight turns to Geordi La Forge in this one-shot set in the Mirror Universe of The Next Generation! Expand upon the world of The Mirror War!

Geordi La Forge is on a scouting mission for Picard when he suddenly finds himself ambushed and teleported into an agony booth. Who is this masked figure torturing La Forge, and what connection do they have to his past?

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR CAPTAIN LA FORGE CVR B EBENEBE

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR CAPT LA FORGE CVR C 15 COPY INCV

TMNT ONGOING #127 CVR A TUNICA

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220481

JAN220482 – TMNT ONGOING #127 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

JAN220483 – TMNT ONGOING #127 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CULLUM

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

Who is Dr. Jasper Barlow, and is he friend or foe? As the TMNT regroup from their battle with the Punk Frogs, the doctor makes some of our heroes an offer they may find hard to refuse. Plus, a tense situation between the Utroms and Triceratons goes from bad to worse!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ANNUAL 2022 CVR A JUNI BA

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220484

JAN220485 – TMNT ANNUAL 2022 CVR B EASTMAN – 6.99

JAN220486 – TMNT ANNUAL 2022 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BUSURU

(W) Juni Ba (A / CA) Juni Ba

The Turtles embark on a secret mission to their roots, but a mysterious creature hunts them relentlessly. The Turtles will have to find a new way to come together to escape their foe-and the pain that haunts them. A special story of remembrance and family written and drawn by acclaimed artist Juni Ba!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS #41 CVR A UMI MIYAO

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220487

JAN220488 – TRANSFORMERS #41 CVR B ED PIRRIE – 3.99

JAN220489 – TRANSFORMERS #41 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SAMU

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Umi Miyao

In "The Landscape of Fear," the Crystal City, last refuge of the Autobots, is under siege. But with the arrival of last-minute reinforcements, do they have what it takes to turn the tide of battle in their favor? And what of the other threats to Cybertron-Insecticlone swarms, rust worms, and a great evil reborn?!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #14 CVR A WINSTON CHAN

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220490

JAN220491 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #14 CVR B BRENDA CHI – 3.99

JAN220492 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #14 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FORTUNA

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Josh Burcham (CA) VenBlu

Everyone is acting a bit strange…In Transformers: Beast Wars #14, Waspinator and Scorponok come across some more of the aggressive mutant animals we've seen in earlier arcs and find out what actually mutated them! How will this new power affect the Cybertronians?

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF MEGATRON

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220493

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

"Peace Through Tyranny," proclaims Megatron, leader of the Decepticons, archenemy of Optimus Prime, and would-be future ruler of Cybertron! Feast your eyes on a collection of the Megatron's greatest (and most terrible) moments that would define the character forever-as a warrior, a poet, a leader, and one of the greatest villains of all time!

Collects The Transformers (1984) #70 "The Pri?e of Life," The Transformers (2009) #22 "Chaos Theory, Part 1", The Transformers: Megatron Origin #1, Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye #32 "slaughterhouse," and Transformers: Autocracy #7 "Choices."

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS WARS END #2 (OF 4) CVR A CHRIS PANDA

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220494

JAN220495 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #2 (OF 4) CVR B THOMAS DEER – 3.99

JAN220496 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY FICO OSSIO INC

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Angel Hernandez

Trapped at the bottom of the Sonic Canyons, a group of Autobot scientists come face-to-face with Cybertron's greatest threat, Exarchon, and his lost armory. Can the peaceful Autobots hold out until help arrives-and with the Crystal City under siege, can the Autobots spare any help to begin with?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO ORIGINS TP VOL 03 DRAGON BELLOW CONSPIRACY

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220497

Presenting one of Usagi's greatest story arcs in an all-new full-color edition for the first time, giving new readers the perfect opportunity to explore the groundbreaking series while offering longtime fans a new reading experience.

"The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy" stands out among the early issues as the first novel-length storyline, combining all of the characters that had previously appeared separately into one epic tale!

A sinister plot to overthrow the Shogun percolates and one of Usagi's friends is captured! The ensuing machinations will draw in not only Usagi, but also bounty hunter Gen and the Blind Swordspig, Zato-Ino!

Beginning with these early issues, find out why this series has won ten Eisner Awards, two Harvey Awards, an American Library Association Award, and has been called "one of the most original, innovative, well-executed comic books anywhere to be found" by Stan Lee.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 24.99

USAGI YOJIMBO #27 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220498

JAN220499 – USAGI YOJIMBO #27 CVR B 10 COPY INCV SAKAI & CLUTE

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

A Ghost Story (Part 1 of 1)

Usagi and Yukichi come upon a young woman, Shizuye, praying at a shrine to a girl murdered fifty years ago by her married lover. Shizuye is in the same predicament, and Usagi and Yukichi take it upon themselves to become her protectors. However, all is not what it seems as the local priest warns them to beware of ghosts in the area.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO LONE GOAT & KID #3 (OF 6)

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220500

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) David Petersen

Featuring the start of the classic two-part tale "Blood Wings"! Usagi has stumbled into a village besieged by ruthless bat ninjas! With seemingly no way out and a new conspiracy to thwart, Usagi will have to use all of his wits to escape!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FREE PASS GN

IDW – TOP SHELF

JAN220456

(W) Julian Hanshow (A / CA) Julian Hanshow

Huck and Nadia are enjoying their twenties: working in Big Tech and developing an adventurous sex life. Together they fantasize about opening their relationship with a "free pass" to sleep with certain friends or celebrities. It's all in good fun.

But Huck is leading a double life. As a national election looms, he grows more and more uncomfortable with his company's unelected authority over internet discourse.

When the couple receives a bizarre gift -a cutting-edge humanoid sex AI that can morph into anyone -their worlds of fantasy, trust, and consent are thrown into blissful chaos.

In a society growing more divided each day, Huck struggles with the pressure to uphold boundaries at work… while everything is collapsing at home.

Julian Hanshaw follows his acclaimed graphic novels Tim Ginger and Cloud Hotel with an intoxicating new tale of liberty, privacy, and shame, set in the sticky place where sex, politics, and technology come together.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 19.99

LOVED AND LOST RELATIONSHIP TRILOGY TP

IDW – TOP SHELF

JAN220465

(W) Jeffrey Brown (A / CA) Jeffrey Brown

A pioneer of 21st-century graphic memoir, Jeffrey Brown captures timeless insights into love, intimacy, and vulnerability in three unforgettable relationship portraits.

Twenty years ago, young painter Jeffrey Brown grew frustrated with the expectations of the art world and wanted desperately to make something real. In a single sketchbook, working directly in ink, he began recording his memories of a recent long-distance relationship, matching the emotional frailty of the young lovers with painfully honest writing and art. As that book, Clumsy, struck a chord with readers and spawned the follow-ups Unlikely and Any Easy Intimacy, Brown's work proved a watershed for the emerging form of the graphic memoir.

Chronicling the awkward mess of romantic relationships in unsparing and unflinching detail, these works also reflect the fragmentary nature of memory, the risk of opening ourselves to pain, and the giggly rush of falling in love. Now collected into one volume for the first time, this Relationship Trilogy is a bittersweet reminder of the everyday joy, heartbreak, and humor that-despite everything-keep us coming back for more.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 29.99

