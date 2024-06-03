Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #148, failsafe, jason todd, red hood, Zur-En-Arrh

The Future Of Jason Todd, The Red Hood (Bigger Batman #148 Spoilers)

It is possible that yesterday on Bleeding Cool, we may have posted some teensy tiny spoilers about tomorrow's Batman #148 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez. That may have suggested that, in the heat of battle with the Zur-En-Arrh Batman, Jason Todd, the Red Hood comes to a sticky end.

And we can confirm that yes, indeed, that happens.

Leaving Jason Todd's corpse staring skywards in a haunting fashion. Given that Zur-En-Arrh's relationship with Daniel Capito and the Joker basically means that this is the second time the Clown of Crime has killed Jason Todd, albeit it indirectly this time. And Lazarus Pits are a lot harder to come by these days, post Lazarus Planet.

But it was enough for Failsafe's own programming to trigger. Built by Bruce Wayne's backup personality, Zur-En-Arrh to take down Batman if he ever went too far and killed someone, and now does the same to the personality inhabiting it. Which happens now to be Zur-En-Arrh. Bat-irony. Anyway, yes, the internet exploded a little. Because this play was all Batman's plan. Something even Daniel Capito is impressed by. Maybe we should turn the page and see… even more spoilers!!! Be warned!!!

Of course, this is Batman. And he always has a plan. Such as juice from that Lazarus meteor that hit Gotham during the events of the Batman/Catwoman Gotham War.

And Jason Todd volunteered. After all, he has been there, done that, worn the bandages.

Oh, come on, did you really think they were going to get rid of a Robin that easily? Pish posh.

BATMAN #148 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–FINALE It all comes down to this: Batman versus Batman! With Damian's life–and the future of Gotham–hanging in the balance, nothing can prepare either version of the Dark Knight for what's about to happen!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/04/2024

