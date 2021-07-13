Future State Finally Does A Title Drop, Finds Its Punchline (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Future State was the name of the reorganised 5G event, a look at the future of the DC Comics Universe, followed by Infinite Frontier, which may – or may not – be leading up to it all. With Future State: Gotham as a black-and-white manga-esque return to that future, with plenty of Akira references. Well, this week's Future State: Gotham goes further, with a fully-fledged title drop. With one of the characters saying the thing.

Future State: Gotham #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver and Giannis Milonogiannis
Future State: Gotham #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver, and Giannis Milonogiannis

He said it! He said the thing! Feel free to add that to a cacophony of title drops… here's a hundred and fifty courtesy of Roman Holiday. That must have taken some time…

But I now realise that, with the rise of "sentence titles" in monthly books, I want to do that for comics now. And for those who wondered about the absence of The Joker and much of his coterie in that Future State, and what might that mean for the present day, there is one other inmate of note revealed in today's comic books.

Batman's Dad Doesn't Read Comics? Infinite Frontier Spoilers
Future State: Gotham #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver, and Giannis Milonogiannis

Does that mean that Punchline was indeed incarcerated after her trial, currently playing out in the Bat-books? If she gets her freedom, will that be the first step to making this future no longer a thing? Even if someone says the thing?

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #3 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO
(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo
Red Hood comes mask to mask with Gotham's most wanted, the Next Batman, as the future of the Bat-Family continues! It's a deadly showdown made worse by the horde of psychopathic criminals who want to kill them both! And finally, the new Gotham villain Warmonger reveals himself!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/13/2021

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.