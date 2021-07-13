Future State Finally Does A Title Drop, Finds Its Punchline (Spoilers)

Future State was the name of the reorganised 5G event, a look at the future of the DC Comics Universe, followed by Infinite Frontier, which may – or may not – be leading up to it all. With Future State: Gotham as a black-and-white manga-esque return to that future, with plenty of Akira references. Well, this week's Future State: Gotham goes further, with a fully-fledged title drop. With one of the characters saying the thing.

He said it! He said the thing! Feel free to add that to a cacophony of title drops… here's a hundred and fifty courtesy of Roman Holiday. That must have taken some time…

But I now realise that, with the rise of "sentence titles" in monthly books, I want to do that for comics now. And for those who wondered about the absence of The Joker and much of his coterie in that Future State, and what might that mean for the present day, there is one other inmate of note revealed in today's comic books.

Does that mean that Punchline was indeed incarcerated after her trial, currently playing out in the Bat-books? If she gets her freedom, will that be the first step to making this future no longer a thing? Even if someone says the thing?

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #3 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo

Red Hood comes mask to mask with Gotham's most wanted, the Next Batman, as the future of the Bat-Family continues! It's a deadly showdown made worse by the horde of psychopathic criminals who want to kill them both! And finally, the new Gotham villain Warmonger reveals himself!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/13/2021