Future State Gotham #13 Preview: Batman Go Boom

Batman blows himself up in this preview of Future State Gotham #13. Well, that's one way to beat the bad guys. Plus, Batman has been away for a while. That urge to inflict violence on mentally ill criminals has been building up. Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #13

DC Comics

0322DC120

0322DC121 – Future State Gotham #13 Mike Bowden Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Geoffo (CA) Simone Di Meo

Batmen at War part one! The rumors regarding Bruce's death have been greatly exaggerated! Now, despite the best efforts of the impostor, Hush, the real deal has returned with the help of Talia al Ghul. Together they must travel the world to find their son, Damian Wayne, before it's too late! The return of Batman and Robin to Future State Gotham can't be far behind, unless…something terrible happens first!

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.