Future State Gotham #6 Preview: A Pretty Sketchy Plan

Peacekeeper Red and Next Batman have a plan to stop Warmonger, but in this preview of Future State Gotham #6, they first have to get past the entire Gotham police force! Can they pull it off? You'll find that out on Tuesday, but you can read the preview below right now.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #6

DC Comics

0821DC110

0821DC111 – FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #6 CVR B ROSE BESCH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo

"Hunt the Batman" reaches its penultimate chapter! ALL OUT WAR! Jason Todd, now known as PEACEKEEPER RED, must join forces with THE NEXT BATMAN to defeat the NEW supervillain WARMONGER. The only thing standing in their way is every cop and Peacekeeper inside Magistrate Headquarters!

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $3.99

