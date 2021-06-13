Gabe and His Crew Enter the Xenomorph Nest in Alien #4 [Preview]

Alien #4 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, as Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larroca, and the Xenomorph toy line from NECA used in most of the comic's tracing continue to leave their mark on the long-running franchise. Things are looking grim for Gabe and his crew as the preview opens with a Xenomorph chowing down on some human entrails. The comic might actually be better off if all the humans just got eaten right now, but we know Marvel is likely to drag this out for as long as possible. Then again, with the crew about to enter a Xenomorph nest at the end of the preview, maybe the end is closer than we think. Look for Alien #4 in stores on Wedensday and check out a preview of the issue below.