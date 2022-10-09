Gambit #4 Preview: Rollin' on the River

Can Gambit and his pals rob everyone on a Mississippi riverboat cruise in this preview of Gambit #4 before a space bounty hunter comes to collect him? Check out the preview below.

Gambit #4

by Chris Claremont & Sid Kotian, cover by Whilce Portacio

REMY AND RO'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE! Riverboat heists! Interdimensional battles! And an OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD concert with headliner LILA CHENEY! But headhunters from beyond the stars threaten to disrupt the festivities, and their actions will change the course of GAMBIT and RO's destinies forever! All this and BOUNTY strikes!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620175400411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620175400421 – GAMBIT 4 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

