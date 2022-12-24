Garth Ennis' Hawk The Slayer In 2000AD/Rebellion March 2023 Solicits

Rebellion is generally a month behind the rest of the publishers listed in Diamond Previews. What with them being in Britain and all. So in their March 2022 solicits and solicitations, we get their comic books to be published in April and May. From 2000AD to Judge Dredd Megazine, to collections including Garth Ennis and Henry Flint on Hawk The Slayer, Ales Kot, Patrick Goddard and Mike Dowling on Devlin Waugh and Roger Langridge and Brett Parson's Panda Perfect.

2000 AD NOVEMBER PROG PACK (FEB 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Steve Roberts

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Judge Dredd has to deal with cut-throat business practices in "Succession"; wars are fought and lost in Proteus Vex: "Crawlspace"; Cyd gains a companion in her flight across the galaxy in The Out Book 3; The Order battle for the final time against the shadow-things in "Heart of Darkness"; and Joe Pineapples: "Tin Man" reaches its explosive climax. Then in Prog 2325 it's the first all-ages Regened issue of 2023 as Cadet Dredd enters his clone-brother's nightmare in "Dream Team", the Genetic Infantry clones are targeted by mercs in Mayflies: "The Scarab"; and we return to magical comprehensive Lowborn High!

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #454

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Nick Percival

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The investigation continues across two different timelines in Judge Dredd: "One Eyed Jacks," the Death concert explodes in the Dark Judges: "Death Metal Planet," plus Storm Warning, Devlin Waugh, and Surfer Book 2 all reach their finales. Plus the next chapters of Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, interviews, features and much more!

JUDGE DREDD REGIDE TP (MR)

(W) Arthur Wyatt, Rob Williams (A) Jake Lynch, Ian Richardson (CA) Andy Clarke

Judge Dredd thought that Orlok the Assassin, one of his most nefarious enemies – responsible for infecting Mega-City 1's citizens with Block Mania during the Apocalypse War, and the murder of Judge Giant Snr – was dead. But Orlok appears to be back, and responsible for a shocking wave of murders. Even more troubling, Orlok is not alone, and is working with La Reine Rouge, a brutal Crimelord who is trying to take over Europe. Can Dredd stop the Red Queen's sinister plans before it's too late?

DEVLIN WAUGH THE RECKONING TP

(W) Ales Kot (A) Patrick Goddard, Mike Dowling (CA) Alex Ronald

2000 AD's debonair vampire exorcist, Devlin Waugh, is back – and he's more outrageous and dangerous than ever! From writer Ale Kot and artists Patrick Goddard and Mike Dowling comes an exciting, shocking, and darkly hilarious new collection of Devlin's latest adventures. The freelance paranormal trouble-shooter and exorcist for the Vatican confronts sinister dark forces and plays the Match of Hades, before defending his demonic dildonic partner, Titivillus, in the court of Hell itself!

HAWK THE SLAYER WARGHT FOR ME IN NIGHT TP

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Henry Flint (CA) Greg Staples

The graphic novel sequel to the classic fantasy movie, written by Garth Ennis and drawn by Henry Flint! Years after the defeat of Voltan, Hawk is still wary of the return of the Black Wizards, and so The Table of Five gathers once more; Hawk, Gort, Crow, and the Witch, are joined by Bella and a young bard called Wain, who wishes to turn their adventure into a new saga. The story of the cult classic film continues with this comic book sequel, prefaced by an adaptation of the film itself, so that no reader is left behind. This is sword-and-sorcery epic will leave readers astonished with both the revelations and the action contained within.

LEOPARD FROM LIME STREET BK 3

(W) Tom Tully (A) Mike Western (A / CA) Eric Bradbury

The third collection of Britain's best-loved homegrown superhero collects stories published in Buster from 1978 through to 1979. Billy Farmer, AKA the Leopardman continues to juggle his tough home life with his career as Selbridge's premier superhero! As the Leopardman, Billy has managed to thwart countless dastardly villains, but now he faces an all new challenge as The Snow Beast is in town, intent on causing chaos during a cold winter!

PANDORA PERFECT TP

(W) Roger Langridge (A / CA) Brett Parson

Not your regular babysitter! Pandora Perfect, the hilarious criminal mastermind, crash-lands into her very own collection! For when criminal genius, sometimes babysitter and all round bad 'un Pandora Perfect is broken out of prison by her faithful robot Gort, no one's valuables are safe! Pandora and Gort set out on the heist of their lives, stealing fabulous jewels, pickpocketing guffwarblers, and investigating the secrets of a moon made of sausage! The breakout star of 2000 AD's acclaimed Regened specials, Pandora swindles, cheats and lies her way to infamy and riches in this hilarious collection!

