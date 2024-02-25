Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Babs, crossed, garth ennis, jacen burrows, nick fury, punisher

Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows Add Babs to Punisher/Nick Fury This Summer

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows add Babs from Ahoy Comics to their Punisher/Nick Fury series from Marvel, Get Fury, this Summer.

Article Summary Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows introduce 'Babs' in new sword & sorcery satire.

'Get Fury' Vietnam War-era Punisher/Nick Fury series set for May release.

Babs, a barbarian thief, battles greed and corruption with humor and heart.

Variant covers by Chris Burnham & Amanda Conner for 'Babs' launching in July.

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows are having a busy week. It was announced that the creators of Crossed for Bleeding Cool's publisher, Avatar Press, were creating a new Punisher/Nick Fury series, Get Fury set in the Vietnam War, with the first issue from Marvel Comics out in May. But at ComicsPRO, Ahoy Comics announced a new series from the pair called Babs, a sharp satire of sword & sorcery, published by Ahoy Comics in June. This means the pair will have two series being published simultaneously through the latter half of 2024.

"Writing BABS was an absolute hoot," said Ennis. "The character is one of my favorite types—good at the job but crap at life, with a lousy attitude to boot—and the world of Sword & Sorcery provides endless opportunities for deeply disrespectful humor. Having our heroine smash her way through goblins, ogres, imps, incels and other vermin was extremely satisfying; nobody's going to be Making Middle Earth Great Again while she's around." "The series introduces Babs, a skilled barbarian thief with an itchy metal wardrobe and the world's worst enchanted sword (named Barry). Together Babs and Barry travel the highways and byways of a fabulous fantasy universe—a world of wizards and dragons, trolls and demons, towering palaces and piles of magic treasure—aiming to strike it rich. But Tiberius Toledo, and his band of very white knights, have different plans. While enacting her latest half-assed get-rich-slow scheme, Babs uncovers Toledo's foul plot to exploit the baser instincts of the local townsfolk, landing her headfirst into an epic battle. Babs wasn't looking for a fight…but then again, she's never found a bad situation she couldn't make a hundred times worse… "BABS artist Jacen Burrows has worked extensively with Alan Moore and Garth Ennis on projects including The Ribbon Queen, Crossed, Neonomicon, and Providence. "I've been lucky enough to work in a lot of genres over the years but I have always wanted to work on a fantasy story," said Burrows. "I'm having such a great time getting to design the world and characters and I can't wait to take readers on this wild ride. The humor, the action, the wild creatures, and settings, this really is a dream project for me!" "Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows master the genre of orcs, dragons, and living swords, adding an ill-gotten bounty of humor and heart," said AHOY Comics Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "Babs herself—an outsized spirit of greed, frustration, courage, and comic violence—will linger in your memory."

Best selling artists Chris Burnham and Amanda Conner will both provide a variant cover for the debut issue. BABS #1 will land in stores on the 17th of July, 2024, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

