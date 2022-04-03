Gene Luen Yang Writing Clash Of Clans Comics For 2023

Gene Luen Yang is to write a series of YA graphic novels based on The Clash gaming franchise from Supercell. The series title is The Books of Clash: Legendary Legends Legendarious Achievery, it has been picked up by Mark Siegel at First Second and the first of eight books will begin releasing in spring 2023. Supercell's agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management and Gene Luen Yang's agent Judy Hansen of Hansen Literary negotiated the deal for world rights.

The Clash franchise started with Supercell's game Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, now spinning out into Clash Quest, Clash Mini, and Clash Heroes. Clash of Clans began in 2012 as a fantasy-themed world in which players build their own village using the resources gained from attacking other player's villages, buying them or producing their own. Players can then join with others to participate in Clan Wars.

Supercell is a Finnish mobile game development company and, after the success of Clash Of Clans, opened offices in Tokyo, Shanghai, San Francisco, and Seoul before being bought out by Chinese conglomerate Tencent, taking an 81.4% for €8.4 billion, around $9 billion.

Gene Luen Yang is an Eisner -Award winning comic book writer, cartoonist and comic book lecturer. A recipient of Peter Laird's Xeric Grant in 1997, he would breakthrough in 2006 with the graphic novel American Born Chinese published by First Second Publishing, currently being adapted by Disney+. He would also write the Avatar: The Last Airbender comics series for Dark Horse, New Super-Man, featuring the Chinese Superman for DC Comics, and the graphic novel Superman Smashes the Klan. He is also the writer of Marvel's current Shang-Chi comic book series, due to be relaunched as an ongoing series, Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.