Gene Simmons' Dominatrix Launches in Opus Comics July 2023 Solicits Opus Comics launches a new series, Gene Simmons: Dominatrix by Holly Interlandi, S. L. Gallant and Maria Keane in their July 2023 solicits.

As Opus Comics moves to the Deluxe Publishers section of Diamond Comics' Previews catalogue, they launch a new series, Gene Simmons: Dominatrix by Holly Interlandi, S. L. Gallant and Maria Keane. That joins the Frazettaverse and Sanjulianverse titles and more, but still no sign of the cancelled Bill and Ted books…

GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #1 (OF 4) CVR A BALENT

OPUS COMICS

MAY231227

MAY231228 – GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #1 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY INCV LAISO MO – 4.99

MAY231229 – GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LINSNER – 4.99

(W) Holly Interlandi (A) S. L. Gallant, Maria Keane (CA) Jim Balent

From the mind of the legendary Gene Simmons comes an action epic flavored with fetish fantasy! Dominique Stern is used to making people hurt-but they always ask for it first. When one of her sessions is interrupted by mysterious agents who seem to have hyper-strength, Dom's narrow escape leads her down the rabbit hole of a global conspiracy. Based on a story by Gene Simmons with scripts by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) and art by S L Gallant & Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero).

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #2 CVR A FRAZETTA

OPUS COMICS

MAY231230

MAY231231 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #2 CVR B 5 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAY231232 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #2 CVR C 10 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Aaron John Gregory (A) Sedat Oezgen (CA) Frank Frazetta

The quarterly anthology series returns, with each issue focusing on another masterpiece by the godfather of fantasy art, Frank Frazetta. In this story, inspired by the painting "Requiem for a Shark," writer Aaron Gregory (Godzilla: Rage Across Time) and Swedish artist Henrik Jonsson (The Phantom) chronicle a family of villagers who find themselves captives on a ship of cannibal pirates. Not for the squeamish, mateys!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #15 CVR A STAPLES

OPUS COMICS

MAY231233

MAY231234 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #15 CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

MAY231235 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #15 CVR C 5 COPY INCV LAWLIS MOV – 4.99

MAY231236 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #15 CVR D 10 COPY INCV JONES – 4.99

MAY231237 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #15 CVR E 20 COPY INCV JONES UNB – 4.99

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Greg Staples

Writer of indie hit Never Never Mark McCann and artists Axel Medellin and Luis Antonio Delgado bring "The War of the Horsemen" to its bloody conclusion!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #3 (OF 5) CVR A MUTTI

OPUS COMICS

MAY231238

MAY231239 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #3 (OF 5) CVR B OEZGEN – 4.99

MAY231240 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #3 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV ALESSIO M – 4.99

MAY231241 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #3 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV HOTZ – 4.99

MAY231242 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #3 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY INCV HOTZ UNB – 4.99

(W) Tim Hedrick (A) Gigi Baldassini (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

From 1966 to 1967 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, several witnesses reported seeing a man-sized, winged creature with glowing red eyes. Circa 1980, Frank Frazetta painted his iconic work "Mothman." Now you will learn the truth-and it's weird. Emmy nominee Tim Hedrick (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and artist Andrea Mutti (British Paranormal Society) bring you the latest expansion of the FrazettaVerse!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #3 CVR A OLIVETTI

OPUS COMICS

MAY231243

MAY231244 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #3 CVR B SANJULIAN – 4.99

MAY231245 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #3 CVR C 5 COPY BALDO MOVIE – 4.99

MAY231246 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #3 CVR D 10 COPY REILLY – 4.99

MAY231247 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #3 CVR E 20 COPY REILLY UNBRANDED – 4.99

(W) John Reppion, Leah Moore (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Ariel Olivetti

Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in QUEENS OF THE LOST WORLD, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Doctor Who) with art by Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five), this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like Dragon Queen, Warrior, and Glass of Death in a thrilling fantasy adventure!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WITHIN TEMPTATION #2 (OF 3) CVR A ALESSIO

OPUS COMICS

MAY231248

MAY231249 – WITHIN TEMPTATION #2 (OF 3) CVR B 5 COPY INCV MONTOS MOVIE – 6.66

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Montos (CA) Agustin Alessio

The warrior Galatea has left her life of battle behind. Now, as the Matriarch, she is the most powerful person on the planet… but how much does she really know? The return of someone from Galatea's past will make her question everything she thought she understood. The sprawling sci-fi story based on the music of Within Temptation continues! 30 pages of story!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 6.66

DEATHGASM #2 (OF 4) CVR A FOX (RES)

OPUS COMICS

MAY231250

MAY231251 – DEATHGASM #2 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY INCV COWIN (RES) – 6.66

MAY231252 – DEATHGASM #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LAMANTIA (RES) – 6.66

(W) Jason Howden, Pete Bune (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Russell Fox

New Zealand writer/director Jason Lei Howden (Guns Akimbo) returns to his cult horror-comedy for another blood-spattering good time! Deathgasm has reformed and gone on tour to take out every damn demon they can. But will the band survive the out-of-this-world terror of the Kaihoro Food and Music Festival? 30 pages of story!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 6.66

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits