Geoff Johns & Gary Frank Tell the Origin of Geiger in Ground Zero

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank brought Geiger to Image Comics after their collaboration on Batman Earth One and Doomsday Clock at DC Comics. And now they are telling the story of the radioactive world's earliest days and how it came to be so transformed, in Geiger: Ground Zero, out in November. With a preview from Bleeding Cool below.

Set in the years after a nuclear war ravaged the planet, desperate outlaws battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos. Out past the poisoned wasteland lives a man, even the Nightcrawlers and Organ People fear. Some name him Joe Glow; others call him the Meltdown Man. But his name…is Geiger. And now, we will learn where he came from and how this world, part of the  Unnamed Universe, came to be.

GEIGER: GROUND ZERO #1 (OF 2)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 15
STORY GEOFF JOHNS, ART | COVER A COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE GARY FRANK
COVER B | SILVER AGE ORIGIN VARIANT BRYAN HITCH
The saga of THE UNNAMED continues! GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK return to the apocalyptic world of GEIGER for a special explosive two-issue origin epic. What happened to Tariq Geiger in the days after the nuclear bombs first dropped? How did mankind survive the UNKNOWN WAR? Who is the mysterious Russian scientist Dr. Molotov and why is he hunting Geiger? And how does this tie all the way back to the American Revolution? Get ready to put on your hazmat suit and find out!

Here's a preview of Ground Zero #1 to come.

