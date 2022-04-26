George Pérez Inspires A New Character In Today's Teen Titans Academy

Last year, legendary comic book creator George Pérez told family, friends and the world that he had stage 3, inoperable pancreatic cancer. That he had chosen not to receive further medication. And had a life expectancy of six months to one year. The outpouring of memories and well-wishes from comic book creators and fans was a torrent. And there were calls and a petition for Marvel and DC to republish his JLA/Avengers comic book series, which recently happened, and George got to see it. And with both Marvel and DC Comics running tributes to the man, Teen Titans Academy – with the team he is probably most associated with after his long career have a tribute of their own. Making George Pérez one of them.

With new Teen Titans Academy member Chupacabra, Diego Pérez, named in honour of George Pérez, meets up with a relative of his at a diner, to talk about everything that's been going down. And he's rather pleased to see him.

The beard, the shades, the Hawaiian shirt, he's unmistakable, if a few years younger than the curret model. He even gets a look at Chupacabra's portfolio.

He really is. And now Jorge Pérez is a character who will live on in the world of Teen Titans and Teen Titans Academy forever. Courtesy of Tim Sheridan and Tom Derenick, that is pretty neat…

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #14 CVR A TOM DERENICK & JEREMIAH SKIPPER

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Tom Derenick, Jeremiah Skipper

It's a fresh start for the students and staff of the newly-rechristened "Titans Academy"! As classes resume, two faculty members navigate the awkwardness of a new relationship—and one student, on a dangerous training mission, must finally face the mysterious past that's haunted him all his life…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/26/2022