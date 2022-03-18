George Perez Teen Titans Goodness On Auction At ComicConnect

George Perez is known for many things, but I will always love his work on Teen Titans the most. With everything happening right now with him, I have been revisiting some of my favorite works of his. Boy, as good as events like Crisis and JLA/Avengers are, not to mention his Avengers runs, his work on Teen Titans will stand the test of time, in my opinion. This issue, #44, and taking bids at ComicConnect, features one of the all-time best Deathstroke covers and features Dick Grayson becoming Nightwing. Iconic. This 9.4 CGC copy of the book is just awesome, and whoever gets it for the $30 they are getting it for is getting a deal. Check it out below.

George Perez Goes On The Mount Rushmore Of Pencilers

"The Judas Contract: Part 3 of 4: There Shall Come a Titan! – Written by Marv Wolfman & George Perez. Art by George Perez, Dick Giordano, and Mike DeCarlo. Cover by George Perez. Adeline Wilson tells Dick Grayson of the origin of Deathstroke, and Dick assumes the name Nightwing for the first time! Starring Nightwing (intro), Jericho (intro), Deathstroke the Terminator, Terra, Adeline Wilson, H.I.V.E., Wintergreen, Grant Wilson (flashback/cameo), and Jackal. Concludes in New Teen Titans (1980) Annual #3. 32 pages, full color. Cover price $0.75." That is book is part of an all-time DC Comics story in "The Judas Contract" just makes it all that much better.

I am bidding on this book. So, if you want it, you are going to have to fight with me for it. Go here if you want more info on it or to try and outbid me as well. While you are there, click around at all of the other books taking bids today and this week, so you do not bid on this and get it instead of me, I am sure there is something else you would want.