George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #1 Preview

Read a preview of George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #1, hitting stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #1

by Paul Cornell & Mike Hawthorne, cover by Steve Morris

THE LEGENDARY GEORGE R.R. MARTIN SUPER HERO SERIES COMES TO MARVEL! Spanning more than 25 novels, more than 20 short stories, released over three decades and written by more than 40 authors, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history in which the Earth is home to super-powered individuals. When a human is infected with the alien "Wild Card" virus, the odds are that they will be killed…which is referred to as "drawing the black queen." Of those who survive, the bulk of them become "jokers," left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called "aces," those gifted with super-powers they can put to use toward heroes goals…or villainous ones. Now, for the first time in comic book form, see how the Wild Cards universe began with an adaptation of the very first stories in the original Wild Cards novel. Based on stories by Harold Waldrop, Roger Zelazny and series mastermind and editor, George R.R. Martin, Wild Cards is a stellar introduction to a whole new world reshaped by the emergence of superpowers.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609843900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960609843900121 – WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS 1 LARROCA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609843900131 – WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS 1 LASHLEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.