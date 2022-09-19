Get Reincarnated As Your Bias's Baby in Yen December 2022 Solicits

Yen Press solicitation time! Oshi No Ko, translated as "Her Fans" or "Their Idol's Children" is a Japanese manga series by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump since April 2020 with an anime adaptation by Doga Kobo on the way. It tells the story of a doctor, Goro Amemiya, who is to deliver the baby of Japanese idol who is a fan of. However, he is murdered by her stalker and reincarnates, with all of his memories, as her newborn child. And now it is being adapted in English and published by Yen Press in their December 2022 solicits and solicitations.

OSHI NO KO GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT222137

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Mengo Yokoyari

Gorou is a gynaecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish).

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 13

HONEY LEMON SODA GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

OCT222138

(W) Mayu Murata

Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars-to the point where she's

forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say "hello." But a chance reencounter with a boy

with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life

can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 13

CHEEKY BRAT GN VOL 01 (SEP211969)

YEN PRESS

OCT222139

(W) Miyuki Mitsubachi

Basketball club manager Yuki has a secret-she's in love with the team captain! But when Naruse, her cheeky kouhai, discovers her big secret, she's in a tight spot! Just how long is he going to keep teasing her about it!? Stupid pretty playboy…

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 13

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 01 (NOV201784)

YEN PRESS

OCT222141

(W) Mami Orikasa (A / CA) Mami Orikasa

When Nanami's high-school crush suddenly becomes her step-brother, she's faced with the unfortunate reality of having to live under the same roof as her now off-limits love-interest! Will his chilly attitude and arrogant ways be enough to turn her off, or is Nanami in for some long and sleepless nights…?

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 13

I WANT TO BE A WALL GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

OCT222142

(W) Honami Shirono (A) Emma Schumacker

Yuriko and Gakurouta recount their first meeting and proposal to a curious Sousuke.

Their first impressions may not have been the best, but once they got a chance to have

a proper conversation, it turned out they had more in common than they thought!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

GOT CHEAT SKILL BECAME UNRIVALED REAL WORLD GN VOL 02 (RES)

YEN PRESS

OCT222143

(W) Miku (A) Kazoumi Minatogawa

After opening a door to another world, Yuuya Tenjou finds the ultimate cheat and gets a second shot at life in his own reality as a flawlessly high-school boy! As he crosses between worlds, Yuuya's cheat skill only grows more and more powerful!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 13

LOST LAD LONDON GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT222144

(W) Shima Shinya

Al and Ellis continue their search for the true murderer of the mayor of London, but

they still have no idea just how far the culprit's evil influence stretches…

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

DAUGHTER OF EMPEROR GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

OCT222145

(W) Rino (A) Yunsul

Princess Ria and her papa are finally getting closer, but when Praezia launches a

surprise strike, Caitel is needed at the war frontlines! With Sylvia pregnant and a

newfound playmate in Graecito, Ria should be plenty busy, but it's just not the same

without her dad…He'll only be gone three months, right?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 20

OVERLORD UNDEAD KING OG GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

OCT222146

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) So-Bin

Let's all learn together with Professor Neuronist! And introducing this volume's

protagonist…Lady Peroroncino, the Absolute Overlord of Fashion!? If any of that

catches your fancy, then crack open the latest volume of Overlord the Undead King

Oh!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 13

ANGELS OF DEATH EPISODE 0 GN VOL 05 (RES) (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT222147

(W) Kudan Naduka (A) Makoto Sanada

Angels and devils come together as the underground experiment begins! With each

floor of the basement finalized by its respective "angel," the building welcomes its first

visitor-an older woman who knows all about Gray's past, and her "devil" isn't far

behind…

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 13

TRIAGE X GN VOL 24 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT222148

(W) Shouji Sato

Black Label and their allies's infiltration continues as the various teams hold strong

against the forces of Syringe. But what will Arashi and Mikoto to do when they lose

sight of Oriha?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 14

BRIDE OF BARRIER MASTER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT222149

(W) Kureha

Long ago, Japan was protected by five crystal pillars. Though eighteen-year-old Hana

Ichise was born to one of the branch families that defend the pillars using supernatural

abilities, she has lived in the shadow of her brilliant twin sister, Hazuki, from a young

age. When Hana finally awakens to powers of her own one day, however, she opts to

hide them out of a desire to complete her high school education in peace. That is until

Saku Ichinomiya, the arrogant yet powerful head of her family's primary branch, falls

for Hana and forces her into signing a marriage contract with him. But can Hana rise to

her true potential under the wing of her husband-to-be?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY TALE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

OCT222150

(W) Miri Mikawa (A) Aki

It is winter in the Kingdom of Highland, and Anne Halford still aspires to become a

Silver Sugar Master…but just making enough to pay for accommodations is already a

serious struggle. She is invited by the Silver Sugar Viscount Hugh to train at the castle

but Anne refuses, determined to achieve her dream on her own. There's news that the

ruler of Phyllax, Duke Aubarn, will award an extraordinary amount of money to

whomever makes the best silver sugar candy according to his wishes. Of course, Anne

plans to participate. Will this be her way to finally have a roof over her head?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

YOUR FORMA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT222151

(W) Mareho Kikuishi (A) Tsubata Nozaki

Weighed down by her decision to hide the secret of Harold's Laws of Respect, Echika

experiences an abrupt decline in Brain Dive ability. With her prospects of being

reinstated as a Diver looking grim, Echika tackles her next assignment as a general

investigator, only to find Harold working the same case with the help of a new "genius"

assistant. From there, the two former partners chase separate leads after a hacker

known as E, a self-proclaimed mind reader who has been leaking classified information

from Interpol onto internet message boards. But what is this mysterious figure really

after?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

SASAKI & PEEPS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

OCT222152

(W) Buncololi (A) Kantoku

As always, Sasaki and his pet bird (and otherworld sage) Peeps continue to leap across

worlds, trading goods for a profit. Thanks to a little help from Futarishizuka, they've

found a way to exchange otherworld valuables for modern currency, and Sasaki has

been studying up on magic, making him unstoppable against psychics and magical

girls. All that's left is to make as much money as they can, retire, and start

relaxing-but that won't be so easy. In Peeps' world, the dispute over succession

begins in earnest, and back home, the psychic battles never stop. Not to mention

Sasaki's neighbor, who is caught up in an angels-vs-demons death game. As worlds

collide, Sasaki's in for even more chaos!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

WORLD STRONGEST REARGUARD LABYRINTH NOVICE NOVEL SC VOL 08 (

YEN ON

OCT222153

(W) Towa (A) Huuka Kazabana

Arihito and his party's preparations for their ultimate battle against the Shining Simian

Lord are going smoothly: They now possess an item that can lift Theresia's curse, and

Arihito recently obtained a new Hidden God power courtesy of Fylgja and her

Intelligent Armor. But the curse is still slowly eating away at Theresia. To save her from

this seemingly unbeatable foe, Arihito must join forces with his vast support system

and the Guild Saviors!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

SABIKUI BISCO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

OCT222154

(W) Shinji Cobkubo (A) K Akagishi

A divine flower that eats…mushrooms?!

In the heart of Kyushu lies the Six Realms Prison. There, an android with the ability to

tame the ravenous Shroom-eating blossom dreams of freedom. For the sake of the

Mushroom Keepers' way of life, Bisco will have to break into the prison and bust out

the one person capable of pruning this problem before it blooms out of control!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

BOTTOM-TIER CHARACTER TOMOZAKI LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09 (MR) (C

YEN ON

OCT222155

(W) Yuki Yaku (A) Fly

Winter is here. Tomozaki finds himself at odds with Kikuchi-and once again, words

close the distance between them. Tomozaki confronts his own deeds, and that sheds

light on one aspect of Kikuchi that previously went unnoticed. There are some things a

bottom-tier character just won't notice, things he can't pick up on. And then there's Aoi

Hinami, a person so special to both Tomozaki and Kikuchi… Can Tomozaki clear this

difficult trial with his first-ever girlfriend?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT222156

(W) nigozyu (A) Umibozu

Kimihiko Kimizuka has survived the battle with Seed, but not without heavy casualties.

Natsunagi is dead, Charlie is in critical condition, and Yui has been taken captive.

Kimihiko is lost in despair, but Siesta appears before him to pull him back into action.

He can't give up yet. After all, this story needs a happy ending, and what's an assistant

without a detective?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

GOBLIN SLAYER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT222157

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Noboru Kannatuki

A centaur princess goes missing in the frontier town, and the blame falls squarely on

Heavy Warrior-thus, he asks Goblin Slayer to investigate the girl's disappearance. This

leads Goblin Slayer and his party to the water town, where Sword Maiden tells them

about the lost Silver Star. But how will the pips on the dice land in Goblin Slayer's

search for both the star and the centaur…?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

KID FROM DUNGEON BOONIES MOVED STARTER TOWN NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN ON

OCT222158

(W) Toshio Satou (A) Nao Watanuki

As tensions rise between Azami and the Jiou Empire, the Azami military requests every

guild's cooperation in the preparations for war. However, due to his hatred of the king,

Captain Fumar of the Maritime Guild refuses to help. The duty falls on Lloyd's shoulder

to help reconcile the relationship between the two men. And if that wasn't hard

enough, Lloyd has to somehow get Captain Fumar to attend an important ball that will

determine the fate of their country! And maybe Marie's future as well?!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

MAGICAL GIRL RAISING PROJECT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT222159

(W) Asari Endou (A) Marui-no

Still stuck on the island without their magical powers, the heirs of the great mage and

their magical-girl companions are in a panic. To leave the island, they must defeat the

powerful goddess who has been slowly killing them off one by one. The survivors

continue to fight despite their struggles…but who is controlling this goddess, and for

what purpose?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL DXD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT222160

(W) Ichiei Ishibumi (A) Zero Miyama

With the school festival just around the corner, the members of the Occult Research

Club have their hands full preparing. And if that wasn't enough, their Rating Game with

Sairaorg is fast approaching, too! Unfortunately, Rias and Issei have an argument that

drives a wedge between the pair. Can they mend their relationship in time for the

biggest fight of their lives? And will they even stand a chance against the impossibly

powerful Sairaorg if they do?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 15

BACCANO LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 21

YEN ON

OCT222161

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Katsumi Enami

The casino party is finally underway, and everyone involved in the Flying Pussycat and

Mist Wall incidents has gathered at the new Ra's Lance hotel. Is there a shadowy figure

pulling the strings behind the scenes, or is it fate? Meanwhile, the Martillo family has

been hit by Melvi, the Runorata family's dealer. Amid the confusion, Firo heads to the

casino fueled by anger and determination… And so the gamble begins!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 20