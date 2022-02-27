Ghost Rider #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Ghost Rider #1 Amazing Spider-Man #90 X Deaths Of Wolverine #3 BRZRKR #7 Saga #56 Detective Comics #1054 Silver Surfer Rebirth #2 Dark Ages #5 Gunslinger Spawn #5 Carnage Forever #1

Rodman Comics: Slow and weird week. Amazing Spider-Man 90 died sales wise this week oddly enough. Even with last week's boost of new people picking it up due to another store not receiving any it should not have dropped as much as it did for us. Hopefully it is just people not making it in due to the cold weather. Ghost Rider sold well for us due to the Skottie Young cover. Sonic the Hedgehog has increased in sales thanks to the upcoming Sonic movie. Everything else was pretty soft for sales.

Ssalefish Comics: BRZRKR's numbers were smaller this week, not sure how to read that data because the numbers were also significantly smaller on Saga as well. I think it may just be down to who came in. Until Saga is locked in every month releasing at roughly the same time and people get used to that again the numbers are probably going to be a slow burn for the next several weeks.

Graham Crackers Comics: Nothing could top Ghost Rider this week. Our newsletter had a glowing review from Kevin (our Dekalb Manager) and it definitely had people asking for it to be dropped in their box. We were all very excited to see Saga in our top 5 as well! Who isn't happy to have one of the best books back after a 3 year break, and 2 issues in, it's staying strong.

