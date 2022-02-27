Ghost Rider Glows In The Dark At Heritage Auctions Today

Ghost Rider in some ways feels like the Ultimate 90's character, does he not? Like you and your friends were sitting in a room trying to come up with the ultimate badass hero: "He wears a leather coat and rides a motorcycle, and he has chains everywhere!" "He made a deal with the devil!" "AND HIS HEAD IS ON FIRE!!!" At least that sounds like myself and my friends. The other that's-so-90's thing in comics were gimmick covers, and Ghost Rider had some of those too, like issue #15 of his solo series, which featured a glow-in-the-dark cover and is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. This CGC 9.8 copy of the book is great, cause even in the case you can still make it glow! And it is cheap right now, sitting at on $50. Check it out below.

Ghost Rider Glows Brighter Than Others You Know

"Ghost Rider V2#15 (Marvel, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Glow-in-the-dark gold ink cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $10. CGC census 2/22: 701 in 9.8, 3 higher. "Last Hope!" Written by Howard Mackie. Art by Mark Texeira. Its a battle royal in Central Park as H.E.A.R.T., Johnny Blaze, Blackout and the Ghost Rider collide and settle the score once and for all. 32 pages, FC. NOTE: This issue features a special glow in the dark cover. Cover price $1.75."

People bring this to me at my shop all the time thinking it is worth a ton, and they get made when I tell them it is not in fact, worth a billion dollars. For a Ghost Rider collector however, a nice CGC 9.8 would be a cool get. Go here to get more info and to place a bid in this one. While you are there, go ahead and click around and see some of the other goodies taking bids today as well.