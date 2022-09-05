Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1 Review: Gory, Grindhouse Fun

Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1 is a fun, dumb comic. Exquisitely realized from Avatar Press (who is Bleeding Cool's publisher) alum Juan José Ryp, whose detailed and vile style is perfect for Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1, the oversized one-shot comic focuses around Johnny Blaze getting a tattoo from a magical tattoo artist Necro.

This being a Ghost Rider comic, Johnny Blaze gets more than he bargained for. Benjamin Percy writes what reads like silly hard, won biker wisdom like "When you're riding hard, you let your gaze drift for just a second, and you're dead."

The number one issue is essentially the tattoo framing sequence and a handful of hyper-short stories about different Ghost Riders. The issue will make sense to a new readers even if they're not quite sure what the state of the backstory is.

Again, Ryp's gory, perhaps even grindhouse detail is a highlight of the issue released last month. The most commendable and stomach-turning image was the Iowa sequence, where men were crucified in the corn and later obliterated under farming equipment. Colorist Bryan Valenza's colors are even-handed and don't obscure Ryp's detail, and Travis Lanham's letters are unobtrusive and read quickly.

Bleeding Cool's preview of the issue is here.

Marvel's page about the issue is here.

Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1 is a fun, dumb comic. The issue is exquisitely realized from Avatar Press (who is Bleeding Cool's publisher) alum Juan José Ryp, who'se detailed and vile style is perfect for Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1.