Ghosts Of Future Spoilers In Marvel's Timeslide This Christmas

Ghosts Of Future Spoilers in Marvel Comics' Timeslide this Christmas, with Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli... ho ho ho.

Article Summary Explore Marvel's Timeslide: Time travel adventure with Cable and Bishop confronting past and future threats.

Marvel teases 2025 storylines with new character debuts and major X-Men milestones in Timeslide comic.

Eva Bell recruits heroes to stop a threat to mutant-kind amidst history-altering time jumps.

Expect iconic clashes: Doctor Doom as Sorceror Supreme and Old Man Luke Cage among Marvel universe's future teasers.

The upcoming Timeslide comic by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli is out this 26th of December in the Timeless spirit from Marvel Comics. This means teasing much of what will be planned for Marvel Comics for the following year. Promising "a glimpse at 2025's most unforgettable stories, including the next major X-Men milestone, exciting character debuts, and more!" And a new preview as part of AIPT's Mutant Mondays has revealed more of what is to come with Cable and Bishop. Time traveller Eva Bell comes to the present to recruit Cable and Bishop to" stop a threat to mutant-kind that they're uniquely qualified to tackle."

Eva Bell, who should have been with the Krakoan refugees in the White Hot Room. Or at least another version of her, from Days of Future Yet To Come, and bringing back the Children Of The Vault.



One of whom, Vacuna, is time jumping to important Marvel history moments such as the establishment of the Weapon X programme and the transformation of Wolverine.

This means that Cable and Bishop will have to do yet more time jumping to stop him from irretrievably changing things.

Looks like we will get to grips with Emplate… back in the Generation X days.,

And presumably explaining some of these glimpses into the future… behind classified windows…

So we can see stuff like Doctor Doom Sorceror Supreme, the Eight Deaths of Spider-Man, Ironheart, Old Man Luke Cage and more… much more.

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE? An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED TIn Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

