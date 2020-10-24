Giga, That Texas Blood, We Live, X-Men, Champions, Get More Printings

That Texas Blood and X-Men get third printings, while Giga, Champions, Excalibur, We Live and other issues of That Texas Blood all go to second printings…

WE LIVE #1 2ND PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Roy Miranda, Inaki Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

The year is 2084 and the world has changed. Wracked by calamities and crawling with monsters, the last remaining humans face a dangerous existence. And now, the Earth has been sent a message from the deepest reaches of space – a dark countdown to the extinction of all humanity. But there is hope! Five thousand children will be rescued by these mysterious message-senders. This is the journey of Hototo, one of the lucky five thousand – but only if his teenage sister, Tala, can safely deliver him to the nearest Beacon before time runs out. WE DIE is a world of violence and beauty, a unique tale of the apocalypse as told by Inaki Miranda (Catwoman, Batman Beyond) and Roy Miranda, that invites both dread and hope.

GIGA #1 2ND PTG

VAULT COMICS

SEP208040

(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) John Le

Nobody knows why the skyscraper-sized mechs known as 'Giga' fought their bitter, centuries' long war. All they know is that when the fighting finally stopped, the dormant Giga became humanity's new habitat and new gods in one. When disgraced engineer Evan Calhoun finds an apparently murdered Giga, his society and the fascistic tech-centered religious order that controls it are rapidly thrown into chaos.

From writer Alex Paknadel (Friendo, Turncoat, Incursion) and rising star John Le comes another Vault & White Noise partnership about what happens after the mechs stop fighting.In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 Final Orders Due: Nov 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

GIGA #1 DLX FOIL 2ND PTG

SRP: $9.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #1 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208408

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

SERIES PREMIERE. CRIMINAL colorist and first time solo artist JACOB PHILLIPS and writer CHRIS CONDON break onto the scene with a brand-new ongoing series! Like Paris, Texas gut-punched by No Country for Old Men, this mature neo-Western crime series kicks off when the search for a casserole dish leads to a dark and tense confrontation on Sheriff Joe Bob Coates' 70th birthday. "CHRIS & JACOB pull off something remarkable here. A vivid and bright story that nails a thorough sense of foreboding and darkness. A shocking amount of talent for a duo so fresh to comics!" -CHIP ZDARSKY (SEX CRIMINALS, Daredevil)In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 26, 2020 SRP: $3.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #2 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208409

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

"A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE," Part One-The first five-part story arc BEGINS HERE! Los Angeles-based writer Randy Terrill returns to his abandoned home of Ambrose County, Texas after the sudden and mysterious death of his brother Travis.In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 26, 2020 SRP: $3.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #3 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208410

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

"A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE," Part Two

Randy confronts the past-and the man he believes to be responsible for his brother's death.In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 26, 2020 SRP: $3.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #4 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP208411

"A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE," Part Three Randy suppresses dark urges while Joe Bob investigates the death of Travis Terrill.In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 Final Orders Due: Oct 26, 2020 SRP: $3.99

CHAMPIONS #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR

(W) Eve Ewing (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Toni Infante

THE CHAMPIONS RETURN IN TROUBLED TIMES!

• A law is passed that goes against everything Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider-Man founded the Champions for…But the world still needs heroes, even if the world doesn't want them right now.

• After Ms. Marvel makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team won't go down without a fight, a group of teen vigilantes gathers to plan their next move. But the C.R.A.D.L.E. task force is hot on their trail, and there's a spy in their midst…

• Eve L. Ewing (IRONHEART, OUTLAWED) and Simone Di Meo (IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE and VENOM: ACTS OF EVIL) team up for a dramatic new era of Champions that will define Marvel's teen heroes for years to come!

Rated T SRP: $3.99

EXCALIBUR #13 2ND PTG VAR XOS

(W) Tini Howard (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mahmud Asrar

X OF SWORDS, PART 9

Opposition. Despair. The dark night of the soul.

Rated T+ SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #12 3RD PTG VAR EMP XOSP

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE SUMMONING BEGINS. A lead-in to the biggest X-story of the summer.

Rated T+ SRP: $3.99