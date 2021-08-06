Gimmick Gets the Hellfire Gala Tour in Children of the Atom #6

The Hellfire Gala crossover event may be over, but its repercussions continue to echo throughout an X-Men Universe shaken to its foundations. Oh, no wait, it's just that Marvel screwed up the scheduling and the final issue of Children of the Atom, Children of the Atom #6, featured in a preview down below, where we see Carmen arriving at the Hellfire Gala, meeting the mutants, getting introduced by Storm and invited to choose a mutant name, even having a mini pissing contest with Mystique, came out weeks after the Gala ended. Whoops! Well, look, the thing is, Marvel's editors have many better things to do than manage publishing schedules. Like, er… well there's… um…. Well, @#$% isn't gonna tweet itself, is it? Phew! Saved it. Children of the Atom #6 is in comic book stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #6

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva

NO ONE LIKES GOODBYES!

• The Hellfire Gala is here! A.K.A. the most important party of the YEAR!

• The truth finally comes out for the COTA kids.

• Plus: A heartbreaking goodbye…maybe, forever?

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $3.99