Glarien from Charlie Stickney & Romina Moranelli Expands White Ash

Writer Charlie Stickney, artist Conor Hughes, and colorist Fin Cramb funded the first issue of White Ash on Kickstarter back in 2018, following through with an engrossing debut that blended a modern, rural story with high fantasy elements like dwarves and elves with a sprinkling of horror in the shape of vampires. The series has since seen multiple successful campaigns and a publishing deal at Scout Comics, which ended up leading to Stickney becoming Publisher at the growing indie comics company. Now, the world of White Ash is expanding with Glarien by Stickney and artist Romina Moranelli, a tale of elves and demons that is decidedly NSFW. The current Kickstarter campaign, which is at just a few bucks under $38,000 as of this writing, pitches Glarien as "Think Red Sonja meets Taxi Driver… but with Elves and demons."

The Glarien Kickstarter pitches this new spin-off, which will be released by Scout Comics, as such:

Glarien follows the stories of two women and the different paths they take to overcome life-altering tragedies. Jumping from the elf realm of ancient Alfheim to the gritty streets of New York City circa 1971, two seemingly-unrelated tales will slowly weave together to reveal a critical piece of White Ash's complicated past. Oh, and because Glarien is involved, expect carnage… lots and LOTS of carnage. For those readers coming from White Ash, we do want to reiterate, Glarien is a more MATURE book. White Ash follows Aleck and Lillian, two PG-13 characters in an R-rated world. Glarien is an R-Rated character… in an R-rated world. And as such, to appropriately tell that story, there are themes that are intrinsic to her character that need to be explored.

The creators working on Glarien are familiar faces for the mainstream and Kickstarter comics community. Rosi Kämpe, the artist of Spider-Gwen and Destiny, NY, draws the cover pictured above, while She Said Destroy artist/co-creator Liana Kangas, Buffy the Vampire Slayer artist Yishan Li, and White Ash co-creator Conor Hughes also supply covers.