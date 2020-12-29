Gleb Melnikov's Exact Same Face In 40 Pages Of Jinny Hex Special

Yesterday Bleeding Cool posted a little of comic book creator Gleb Melnikov's critique of an issue of Venom a few months ago, that went viral. And, to be fair, is still going viral. "please don't do this. you have 20 pages of superhero comic – you don't wanna waste 3 of them on the exact same face over and over again."

So of course, today sees the publication of the Jinny Hex Special written by Magdalene Visaggio, drawn by Gleb Melnikov, and published by DC Comics under the auspices of Brian Bendis' Wonder Comics. The Brian Bendis who has a reputation for writing the same kind of scene that Gleb criticised. And, of course, a lot of eyes on that issue looking for anything similar. Well, you won't find it. At best, there's these three panels.

Which are then reprised later. And also having a character possessed by Three Eyed Jack, so at least there's an added extra eyeball to throw into the mix…

Nice try, internet, you'll have to do better than that. The Jinny Hex Special is published today from DC Comics.

JINNY HEX SPECIAL #1

DC COMICS

OCT207050 (W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Gleb Melnikov

NEW-VILLAIN ALERT: THREE-EYED JACK!

Jinny Hex stars- in her first solo adventure-and she's ready and raring to go! Bursting out of the pages of Young Justice, this fan-favorite gal is heading back home to take care of some unfinished business! Hoping to take some time off from Multiverse conflict, Jinny reconnects with some old friends and family. But that all goes out the window when a new foe called Three-Eyed Jack transports her town back to the Old West. Now it's up to Jinny to face off with this super-powered gunslinger and save her town! But Jinny's about to learn that some threats are closer to her heart than expected. In Shops: Dec 29, 2020 SRP: $4.99