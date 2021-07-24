Godkiller Spiderland Beats Black Mask Record In October 2021 Solicits

With volume 4 Spiderland, Godkiller has become Black Mask's longest-running series to date. Black Mask's October 2021 solicits and solicitations help put Godkiller one over the top… and seems to show no sign of slowing down, almost as if it were somewhat divinely inspired. Take a look at this and others from the month…

GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #2 CVR A MUCKRACKER (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

AUG211629

AUG211630 – GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #2 CVR B 15 COPY INCV KRISTANTINA (MR) – 4.99

AUG211631 – GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #2 CVR C 30 COPY INCV MURDOCH (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A / CA) Anna Muckracker

While Halfpipe and Soledad are communing with The Abyss, Dr. Herbert begins to unlock the strange mysteries of Tommy's blood.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 4.99

EVERFROST #4 (OF 4)

BLACK MASK COMICS

AUG211628

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A / CA) Sami Kivela

The final showdown between Van and everything she hates about this future. Characters you love will die, and return, and be faced with the kinds of horrible choices you only find in final issues. As we close this story, you will not want to miss how we leave Van at the end of all this mess, or where, or when, or why!

Ryan K Lindsay, award-winning writer of ETERNAL and NEGATIVE SPACE, teams again with Sami Kivela, the artistic juggernaut behind ABBOTT and UNDONE BY BLOOD, alongside Lauren Affe, the colourist of THE WITCHER, STRANGER THINGS, and FIVE GHOSTS, to conclude this absolute bomb of sci fi insanity and heartbreaking emotion in the grandest Black Mask tradition.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DESTINY NY #7 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG211627

(W) Pat Shand (A) Manuel Preitano (CA) Jenn St-Onge

Completing a mystical prophecy? To Logan, it's nothing. Introducing your bong-smoking, perpetually naked, rich-from-mob-money girlfriend to your parents, though? Not as easy. Meanwhile, something is awry at Destiny University as all of the students' prophecies are leaked to the public. Who could be behind this mystical doxxing?

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99