Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 Preview: King of Monsters, King in Black

Godzilla teams up with Knull to rampage across the Marvel cosmos in Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1. Check out the preview for this February 4th release!

Article Summary Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 unleashes Godzilla and Knull as a destructive cosmic duo in the Marvel Universe.

Earth's mightiest heroes exile Godzilla to space, sparking galaxy-wide chaos and new alliances of doom.

Comic hits shelves February 4th, with multiple explosive variants available for true Godzillabronies.

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES UNLEASH THE GALAXY'S DEADLIEST THREAT AS GODZILLA RAMPAGES ACROSS THE COSMOS! The combined forces of Earth's mightiest heroes managed to spare Earth by exiling Godzilla off into space…but in doing so may have just heralded the end of the larger galaxy! As Knull, the god of the symbiotes fans the flames of Godzilla's anger, a new campaign for galactic conquest begins with the King of the Monsters and the King in Black at the helm! Will the cosmos be able to band together to stop the two juggernauts, or will a new era of death and destruction descend upon the cosmos? One things for sure, from the Galactic Empire of Wakanda, Shi'ar Empires, Kree-Skrull space and beyond, no planet will be safe as Godzilla destroys the Marvel galaxy!

Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1

by Gerry Duggan & Javier Garron & Ig Guara, cover by Ken Lashley

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 04, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621494500111

Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960621494500116 – GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 RYAN STEGMAN VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621494500117 – GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 BJORN BARENDS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621494500121 – GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 DAVID MARQUEZ FOIL VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621494500131 – GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621494500141 – GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 RYAN STEGMAN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621494500151 – GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #1 PAULO SIQUEIRA COSMIC VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

