Godzilla Stomps Into Comics With CGC Copy At Heritage Auctions

Godzilla is a property I had no real knowledge or interest in before I started working at a comic shop over a decade ago. In the years since, I can tell you that I have learned that the King Of The Monsters has one of the most dedicated and smart fanbases around. And folks, they will but anything and everything, no matter the size, price, or age. Comics are included in that, and the 70's Marvel Comics serious has had some serious heat on it for a while now. Hard to get in decent shape anymore, Heritage Auctions is taking bids on a CGC 9.6 copy of the first Marvel issue as we speak. It is, as of this writing, a steal at only $90. Check it out below.

Godzilla Fans Are A Crazy Bunch

"The Coming!" Guest-starring Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. Story by Doug Moench. Art by Herb Trimpe and Jim Mooney. The slumbering leviathan known as Godzilla has awaken and rises out of the sea off the shores of Alaska. This reptilian titan has already left Japan devastated and now has made his way to America. With a tail that can smash mountains to dust and fiery breath born out of the Atomic Age, is there anything that can stop this monster's rampage? Right from the Toho Productions' famed movie series comes Godzilla, King of the Monsters. Cover price $0.30. Godzilla #1 (Marvel, 1977) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Nick Fury, Jimmy Woo, and Dum-Dum Dugan appearances. Godzilla pin-ups by Dave Cockrum. Herb Trimpe cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $70. CGC census 4/22: 619 in 9.6, 508 higher."

It is really cool to Godzilla fans, they rival any other fanbase I interact with on a daily basis for knowledge and affection for the kaiju that the series brings. Plus, look at how iconic that cover is up there. You can go here and place a bid on this gorgeous copy of the book. While you are there, take a look at the other books taking bids today as well.