Godzilla Vs The Fantastic Four For March 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, godzilla

Godzilla Vs The Fantastic Four by Ryan North and John Romita Jr from Marvel Comics in March 2024

I am drunk. But Marvel has announced details of the first of several one-shots pitting Marvel characters against Godzilla across their publishing history beginning with a sixties-resolent Fantastic Four by Ryan North and John Romita Jr for March 2025… so here you go.

"THE BATTLE OF THE CENTURY BEGINS IN GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR! Hitting stands this March, Ryan North and John Romita Jr.'s GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 is the first of six one-shots where Marvel heroes battle the King of the Monsters across different eras! Last year, Marvel Comics and Toho International, the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary that has brought global sensation Godzilla to life, began an exciting new collaboration that resulted in a hit Godzilla variant cover program and long-awaited reprints and collections of Godzilla's original Marvel comic series. Announced last week with The Hollywood Reporter, this incredible partnership evolves in March as Godzilla enters the Marvel Universe in groundbreaking new comics, beginning with six action-packed one-shots that pit Marvel heroes against Godzilla in breathtaking battles, each set in different eras of Godzilla and Marvel Comics. The GODZILLA VS. one-shots mix Godzilla lore with the Marvel mythos, twisting history as icons like the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Hulk, the X-Men and Thor face off against the King of the Monsters! A milestone pop culture event like this calls forth the industry's greatest contemporary talents including Ryan North, John Romita Jr., Jason Aaron, Fabian Nicieza, Joe Kelly, Gerry Duggan, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Aaron Kuder, and many more. ROUND ONE kicks off with current Fantastic Four and One World Under Doom writer Ryan North and legendary Marvel artist John Romita Jr.'s GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1. In GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1, witness a threat never before seen as King Ghidorah descends upon the Earth with the Power Cosmic as Galactus' newest herald! Can the Fantastic Four stop him from destroying New York along with the rest of the planet? It's a city smashing spectacular as Godzilla with the help of the Silver Surfer join forces to stop the world from certain annihilation! A must-have for Marvel and Godzilla fans alike!"

"The 1970s Godzilla: Killing of the Monsters series by Marvel was 100% out-of-control comic book fun! Anything went! The creative teams approached these one-shots with that same wildly imaginative spirit, and I guarantee you'll see things you never thought possible with Godzilla OR Marvel!" Editor Mark Paniccia promises. "Ryan North and Johnny Romita Jr. are a dream team in GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR, depicting the kind of senses-shattering battle you'd expect when characters from Marvel and Toho collide!"