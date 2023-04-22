Golden Age Daredevil Is Very Different From The Marvel Comics Version Heritage Auctions is selling a couple of copies of the Daredevil comic book published by Lev Gleason back in 1944 and 1945.

Heritage Auctions is selling a couple of copies of the Daredevil comic book published by Lev Gleason back in 1944 and 1945, and currently has bids of $2. Lots of room to grow before it goes under the hammer, especially for comics of some vintage. But it's possible someone may not have entirely paid attention to what they were auctioning when writing up this listing.

Daredevil Comics Group of 2 (Lev Gleason, 1944-45) Condition: Average GD/VG. Includes issues #27 (Spider-Man cross-over – Apparent GD, water damage, restoration includes; tape and residue on outer cover) and 29 (VG-, centerfold detached, soiling). Issue #27 features a classic bondage/torture cover. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $200.

Is it possible that someone got confused with a different Daredevil #27 from two decades later? That actually did feature Spider-Man. Who had actually been created by then.

Because long before Marvel's Daredevil, there was the original version created by Jack Binder in 1940 and published by Lev Gleason Publications. And rather than Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with radar senses, this was Bart Hill, a mute orphaned, boomerang marksman, after the boomerang scar left on his chest when his father was murdered. The character fought the Nazis before the USA entered World War II, with Daredevil Battles Hitler #1 in 1941 and in 1943, Charles Biro retconned his origin as having been raised by aboriginal people in the Australian Outback.

Entering the public domain, this version of Daredevil has been revived by a number of comic book publishers. AC Comics added Daredevil to their line, renamed Reddevil in the eighties. First Publications renamed him Doubledare for Roy Thomas' Alter Ego mini-series. He became a regular member of Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon from Image Comics as the Dynamic Daredevil as well as his Ant comic book. And in Project Superpowers from Dyanmite, he became The Death-Defying 'Devil. While Marvel, who own the Daredevil trademark, used the Golden Age Daredevil costume for Matt Murdock in the Mutant X series.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.