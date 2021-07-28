Good Luck #1 & #2 Secret Foil Covers Rarest Boom Variants Yet?

With retailer incentives and other variant covers from recent Boom Studios series like Something Is Killing The Children, Basilisk, Magic, and BRZRKR regularly posting big sales on the aftermarket, it's clear collectors are chasing the publisher's rare cover offering as investment and for their collections. Boom's comics frequent appearances in influencer videos like the #1 spot on this week's Top Trending Comics list on ComicTom101's YouTube Channel reinforce that idea.

But it looks like collectors may have missed out on what could be the rarest Boom Studios variant ever. When Good Luck #1 from Matthew Erman and Stefano Simeone released last month with sales over 30,000 copies, it did so with several covers including two intermixed covers by Middlewest's Jorge Corona and hot Marvel cover artist Gerald Parel and an incentive cover by Junggeun Yoon. This included a foil variant and an unlockable "full art" variant of the Corona, but seemingly no other variations of the Parel cover. That is, until we looked at the credits page in Good Luck #1 and saw a "Secret Foil Luck Variant" by Parel. It looks like Boom secretly snuck an ultra-rare foil variant of the Parel cover into the two main covers. And exactly how rare is this cover?

I'm hearing that there are only 50 copies randomly inserted into the over 15,500 copies of the two main covers shipped to retailers. That's fewer copies than the rarest Boom retailer incentive covers and even the lowest retailer exclusive print runs. And given that it's less than a half percent of the total main covers distributed, you really will need some "good luck" to find a copy out in the wild. It's so rare in fact, that we have not seen a single copy make an appearance on eBay… yet.

But the story doesn't end there, because this "Secret Foil Luck Variant" by Gerald Parel also appears in the credits page of Good Luck #2, in stores today, which means we'll likely continue to get 50 extremely rare, randomly assorted secret foil variants for each issue of the entire five-issue limited series. Which begs the question, can any collector put together a complete set of Good Luck "Secret Foil Luck Variants"? We wouldn't bet on it, but certainly wish those on the hunt the best of luck in tracking these ultra-rare covers down. Good Luck #2 is in stores today, Wednesday, July 28th. Meanwhile, Good Luck #3 is up for FOC this coming Monday, August 2nd.