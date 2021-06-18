Good Luck Reading This Preview of Good Luck #1 [Preview]

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will launch a new comic, Good Luck, by Matthew Erman and Stefano Simeone next Wednesday. The comic depicts a world in which one group of people are born with bad luck. How unrealistic, right? In any case, their luck is about to turn around because it turns out they're the only ones who can save the world, or whatever. Check out this preview of Good Luck #1.

GOOD LUCK #1 (OF 5) CVR A CORONA & PAREL INTERMIX

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211174

APR211175 – GOOD LUCK #1 (OF 5) CVR B CORONA FOIL – $4.99

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Jorge Corona, Gerald Parel

What if Luck was quantifiable, and something everyone was born with?

Everyone, except the Unfortunates – teenagers born with absolutely zero luck. Now with the world mysteriously plunged into chaos and reality itself threatened, they will be our only hope to save the world.

Our last hope is those with no chance of success… the only thing anyone can wish them is Good Luck.

A bold new original series for fans of Seven Secrets and Runaways from Matthew Erman (Long Lost, Power Rangers: Sins of the Future) and Stefano Simeone (Mega Man: Fully Charged) about defying fate against impossible odds.

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99