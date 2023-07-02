Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gosh comics, london, pride

Gosh Comics Window Display For London Pride 2023

Gosh Comics on Berwick Street in Soho, London always does a special comic book take on Pride with a rainbow window display.

Yesterday saw Pride celebrated all across the world, including London. Lots of businesses have been running rainbow flags and displays during the past month, but Gosh Comics on Berwick Street in Soho always does a special comic book take on this with a window display, creating a rainbow using comic books, often with an LGBTQ theme. You can check their previous displays from 2019 and 2017.

It was a busy day for the store, as out Things To To In London If You Like Comics July 2023 list kicked in. With crowds for both Will Morris signing at Gosh Comics, for the release of the collected edition of Gospel, from Image Comics. And after that, Sean Phillips and son Jacob Phillips signing for the launch of the exclusive bookplate edition of Night Fever, also from Image Comics. Yes, I got my copy, numbered 19 out of 100… but all around the two signings, Pride was starting to kick off, given Gosh Comics is entrenched in the heart of London's Soho. Check out the paintings on the inside of the windows from comic creators while you are at it.

And from Pride as a whole, walking around Soho and cycling down past Hyde Park…

More than 30,000 participants from across 600 organisations took part in the parade part of Pride, with a million and more lining the route. Rita Ora and Adam Lambert both performed in Trafalgar Square, London Mayor Sadiq Khan on the march, and an LGBTQ contingent of Just Stop Oil disrupted the Coca-Cola Pride float,

The first official UK Gay Pride Rally was held in London on 1 July 1972, chosen as the nearest Saturday to the anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969, with around 200 participants and followed an event in 1970 with up 150 men walking through Highbury Fields in North London, and 1971's GLF youth group organising an age of consent rally in London. In 1985, representatives from mining unions joined the march from Hyde Park in recognition of the support given to striking miners and the basis for the movie Pride. In 1966, the event was renamed Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride and became the largest free music festival in Europe. Pride London was formed in 2004 and was awarded registered charity status. In 2012 London LGBT+ Community Pride became a registered community interest company and has organised the Pride in London festival and parade in 2013, with funding from the Greater London Authority.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!