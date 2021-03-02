The Joker, Batman, Bane, A-Day And Arkham Asylum In Infinite Frontier

Bleeding Cool let you know what would be coming to Bane and the rest of Arkham Asylum at the hands of The Joker last month, for the much-talked-about-in-Future-State, A-Day. And the impact that had on the rest of Gotham kicking off the rise of The Magistrate in Gotham.

Two years ago saw the conclusion of Tom King's Batman run, which was structured like a remake of the moment in Knightfall when Bane broke Batman's back, stretched out in a meta-fashion across fifty issues. I loved it. We saw the Joker return, as one of Bane's men, running Gotham, controlled via the Psycho-Pirate and the Ventriloquist. It concluded with Bane, shot by Thomas Wayne, and placed in a coma in Arkham Asylum.

James Tynion IV's Joker War had Joker and his men take over Gotham, not to rule it but to ruin it. Joker War Zone revealed that 2021 may see the Joker deal with Bane. Not for controlling him, not for making him one of Bane's flunkies but for wasting the death of Alfred on Damian Wayne, rather than using it to destroy Bruce Wayne.

Joker knows all about the power of the traumatic moment; The Killing Joke is based on nothing else. And this moment was a) denied the Joker and b) wasted on the kid. For this crime, in 2021, the Joker intends to wreak revenge on Bane.

In DC Future State, we have learned that something big happened at Arkham Asylum, dubbed A-Day, that changed Gotham and brought in the Magistrate. In his newsletter, Tynion previously stated "Something BIG happens in the Batman-centric pages of Infinite Frontier that serves as the inciting incident for the entire Batman line. Another pillar of classic Gotham falls and sets all the pieces in motion…..In 2021, Gotham City is going to E-X-P-L-O-D-E."

The events of A-Day will begin to play out in Arkham Asylum in Infinite Frontier #0 and Batman #106, both published today. Because the Joker left a little present. Joker poison gas bombs that explode, silently, with a new formula that kills people with a manic grimace, but no forced laughter – a silent killer.

And in doing so, kills five hundred in Arkham Asylum, including inmates, guards and medical professionals. This is A-Day. The mass slaughter of many of the Batman villains gallery, most prominently Bane, but also Jonathan Arkham.

Who lived, who died, much of that will be revealed through Infinite Frontier titles – as who escaped. Jonathan Crane, Scarecrow, is suspected of being part of the dead. He is not, it is his job to turn A-Day into something that plays on the fears of Gothamites to see villains and heroes alike, whether wearing a Bat or a Clownface.

And it is Simon Saint of Saint Industries, who uses this fear to kickstart the Magistrate program seen in Future State. Working with Scarecrow and recruiting Professor Hugo Strange as a new hero for the streets of Gotham.

But this is the challenge of Gotham. It has been held together by hand so long, and now must change, the old ways won't work, they have to face up to the fear or let the fear it and change the streets – and not just the street names (though that is happening too). Everyone has a New Vision for Gotham. And Batman, no longer in Wayne Manor, still needs his Bat Cave… or caves.

Because there is something coming to Gotham even bigger than the Joker…

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson BATMAN #106 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson (A) Jorge Jimenez, Gleb Melnikov (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #0, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor! The creative team behind the epic "The Joker War" returns with a thrill-packed, dangerous new storyline called "The Cowardly Lot." Plus, the backup story "Demon or Detective" begins as Damian Wayne is on the run! After everything Damian has gone through, can he escape Gotham and find his way back to where his journey started—to his mother, Talia al Ghul? This two-part tale concludes this month in Detective Comics #1034! $4.99