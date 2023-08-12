Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, gotham gossip, Gotham War

Gotham Gossip: What Is Batman Thinking In Gotham War?

Earlier this week in some Bleeding Cool Batman Gossip, we pointed out that Batman has been through a lot of late in his monthly comic book...

Earlier this week in some Bleeding Cool Batman Gossip, we pointed out that Batman has been through a lot of late in his monthly comic book courtesy of Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, Mike Hawthorne and friends. Eventually, something is going to give. And that as a result of the events of DC Comics' Knight Terrors, and you can read up on other Bleeding Cool gossip about that here, or even here, Batman was going to sleep for eight weeks. And in his absence, violent crime was down in Gotham, courtesy of Catwoman.

Bleeding Cool ran the gossip over what this all means. She's been taking the henchmen of Gotham, and training them to become high-end thieves like herself. Burgling the upper penthouses of Gotham, rather than muggings on the streets, or participating in costumed criminal capers that threaten the entire city.

It goes directly against Batman's approach, commonly criticised as a billionaire beating up the poor and mentally divergent people on the street. It's worked, but Batman is firmly opposed to it, refusing to turn a blind eye, and going directly against his former fiancee. But what are his reasons? Bleeding Cool has been asking the question.

Well, there's an emotional one. His parents were robbed at gunpoint, the same kind of victims being targeted by Catwoman and her interns. Even if they are also targeting the crimes that killed them.

There's a psychological one. His fanatical back-up personality Zur En Arr has been seeping through.

There is a physical one. People still die. These criminals now make themselves targets for home invasion responses.

And there is also one of future consequences. What happens when these trained henchmen return to their bosses with all their new skills? Or set up on their own? Batman has regrets about Jason Todd, how he became a murdering vigilantes as the Red Hood and tried to take similar actions to Catwoman in dealing with crime. What happens when there are dozens and dozens of Red Hoods on the streets of Gotham?

Gotham War is coming. Which side are you on?

