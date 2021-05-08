Grab a Page Of George Perez Teen Titans #19 Original Art From 1982

New Teen Titans #19 from 1982 was written by Marv Wolfman, pencilled by George Perez, with inks by Romeo Tanghal, coloured by Adrienne Roy, lettered by John Costanza, and edited by Len Wein.

One page of original artwork from that issue, written and drawn almost forty years ago is currently up for auction from Heritage Auction in today's Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction 122119 listings with a couple of days to go.

Here's how the page looked when published.

And here's how the page is described, currently at $1250.

George Pérez and Romeo Tanghal The New Teen Titans #19 Story Page 11 Original Art (DC, 1982). Doctor Light hadn't considered tangling with Hawkman or the Titans while planning a heist at the New York Museum, but here we are. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Light overall toning, text paste-ups in the bottom panels, handling and edge wear, and blue editorial marks. Signed by Perez in lower right and in Very Good condition.

The issue sees Doctor Light, featured in this page, escaping from prison and swearing off his vendettas against super-heroes, rob an Indian museum exhibit, only to run afoul of visiting museum curator Carter Hall in his Hawkman identity. When he accidentally brings to life powerful incarnations of the deity Vishnu, Light deliberately leads the creatures to Teen Titans headquarters, hoping his foes will be destroyed while protecting him from the vengeful mythological beings. When Robin and Hawkman capture Light and learn how he activated the creatures, Starfire uses her starbolts, focused through Dr. Light's special lenses, to destroy the beings, and Light is returned to jail.

Doctor Light would later, of course, become famous for something very different, but we were all made to forget that. Or, at least, we wish we had.