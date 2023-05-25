Grant Morrison Writes "Partially Naked Came the Corpse!" From Ahoy Grant Morrison is kicking off a 13-part story, Partially Naked Came the Corpse! from Ahoy Comics in September in the "exquisite corpse" style.

Grant Morrison is kicking off a thirteen-part story, Partially Naked Came the Corpse! being initially serialised in the upcoming Project Cryptid anthology, launching from Ahoy Comics in September, A prose story, it is created in the "exquisite corpse" style in which successive authors take on successive chapters of a story. Subsequent episodes of Partially Naked Came the Corpse! will be written by Mark Russell, Alex Segura, Torunn Grønbekk, Bryce Ingman, Carol Lay, Carrie Harris, Hanna Bahedry, Audrey Ryer, Kirk Vanderbook, Lisa Jonte, Stuart Moore and Kek-w. Jon Proctor will illustrate each chapter.

Those chapters will appear as back-up strips across Ahoy Comics' line, in titles associated with some of those creators, including The Wrong Earth: We Can Be Heroes #1-2 and Deadweights #1, and more, encouraging readers to jump from title to title to find the next chapter of the story, every week. Captain Ginger: The Last Feeder #1 will feature the final chapter in November, and act as a fifth-anniversary volume for the publisher, and the comic.

Other comic book stories in the anthology from Ahoy will feature comedic stories about cryptids from around the world from the depths of Loch Ness to the wilds of the Yeti's Himalayan Mountains to the Ohio backroads where the Loveland Frogman lurks, asking the important questions like are any of these mysterious, unthinkable creatures actually real? And more importantly, are they funny? As well as Grant Morrison, Project: Cryptid was written and drawn by Mark Russell, Alex Segura, Paul Cornell, Bryce Ingman, Paul Constant, Liana Kangas, Henry Barajas, AA Rubin, Joe Illidge, Melissa Olsen, Zander Cannon, Gene Ha, Bahedry, Matt Ligeti, Stuart Moore, Jordi Perez, Madeline Seeley, PJ Holden, Mike Spicer, Mauricet, Steven Bryant, Peter Krause, Richard Pace, Jamal Igle, Ted and Ro, Lew Stringer, Lane Lloyd and more.

"Everybody needs something to believe in, especially these days," said Ahoy editor Sarah Litt. "We here at Ahoy believe that anything is possible — and possibly, everything is possible. From mothmen to chupacabras to Mongolian deathworms, the creatures in PROJECT: CRYPTID will test the limits of your faith in reality. You'll believe something is out there, although maybe not the truth."

"I'm excited for this. And not just because they let me write a story about Yeti justice," said writer Mark Russell. "AHOY has assembled a murderers' row of writers and artists and parachuted them into a forest of weird. This is the kind of comic I'd want to read as a fan."

"Combining horror and critters is the peanut butter cup of comic deliciousness," said writer Alisa Kwitney. "Also, cryptids exist. I had a Bigfoot encounter in Davie, Florida, when I was staying overnight at the Sunny Daze Nudist Camp back in '76. Mauricet, my artistic partner in crime, claims to have kept a small mandrake in his drawer for years but finally had to throw it out when it grew large and its screams could be overheard in the neighboring apartment."

"I've always loved my pet Mongolian deathworm, Dave, and maintained slightly indignant diplomatic relations with the fairies at the bottom of my garden, so it was a delight to work with the great monster artist P.J.Holden and the doyen of classic British cartoonists Lew Stringer on these two hopefully comedic tales of creatures that should exist, but don't or vice versa," said writer Paul Cornell.

"Five years of AHOY?! It doesn't seem possible!" said Ahoy editor-in-chief Tom Peyer. "Like sands through the hourglass, so are the comic books of our lives. September '23 will mark the fifth anniversary of THE WRONG EARTH #1, the first comic we ever shipped. Jamal Igle, June Brigman, Stuart Moore, Mark Russell, Greg Scott, Grant Morrison — these artists and writers who helped launch AHOY — will return, and new creators will join them in the wildest celebration this young century has seen! The boisterous bacchanalia begins with our bestial new anthology PROJECT: CRYPTID and continues with a wave of projects, familiar and new, through the end of the year."

