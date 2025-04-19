Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: GreenArrow

Green Arrow #23 Preview: The Final Showdown Commences

Check out Green Arrow #23 as Oliver Queen faces off against the Freshwater Killer in their ultimate confrontation, while Detective Benitez discovers she could be next on the hit list.

GREEN ARROW #23

DC Comics

0225DC111

0225DC112 – Green Arrow #23 Miguel Mercado Cover – $4.99

0225DC113 – Green Arrow #23 Annie Wu Cover – $4.99

(W) Chris Condon (A) Montos (CA) Taurin Clarke

IT'S ALL BEEN LEADING TO THIS! The final showdown between the Freshwater Killer and the Emerald Archer is here! Green Arrow races to the abandoned Freshwater community as Detective Benitez finds herself face to face with the startling truth–she may be the next victim!

In Shops: 4/23/2025

SRP: $3.99

