Green Lantern #1 – Preview the New Series Coming Next Week from DC

DC Comics has released a preview of Green Lantern #1, debuting next Tuesday, April 6th in comic stores, such as they are. The solicit for the comic is so long that we barely have to write anything about it to hit minimum article word count requirements, so good news for you, reads: you are spared from my snarky commentary. Enjoy the preview.

GREEN LANTERN #1

written by GEOFFREY THORNE

art by DEXTER SOY

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

1:25 card stock variant cover by ALEX MALEEV

ON SALE 4/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $5.99 US

As this new Green Lantern series begins, the newly formed United Planets and the Guardians of the Universe hold an intergalactic summit to decide who can best serve and protect the cosmos from danger. With the majority of Green Lanterns called back to Oa, John Stewart arrives alongside Teen Lantern Keli Quintela, whose powerful gauntlet could be one of the most powerful and unstable weapons in the universe. With the entire landscape of the universe in flux, is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps…or a new beginning?