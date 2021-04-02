Green Lantern #1 – Preview the New Series Coming Next Week from DC

DC Comics has released a preview of Green Lantern #1, debuting next Tuesday, April 6th in comic stores, such as they are. The solicit for the comic is so long that we barely have to write anything about it to hit minimum article word count requirements, so good news for you, reads: you are spared from my snarky commentary. Enjoy the preview.
GREEN LANTERN #1
written by GEOFFREY THORNE
art by DEXTER SOY
cover by BERNARD CHANG
card stock variant cover by BRYAN HITCH
1:25 card stock variant cover by ALEX MALEEV
ON SALE 4/6/21
$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $5.99 US
As this new Green Lantern series begins, the newly formed United Planets and the Guardians of the Universe hold an intergalactic summit to decide who can best serve and protect the cosmos from danger. With the majority of Green Lanterns called back to Oa, John Stewart arrives alongside Teen Lantern Keli Quintela, whose powerful gauntlet could be one of the most powerful and unstable weapons in the universe. With the entire landscape of the universe in flux, is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps…or a new beginning?
The Bernard Chang main cover to Green Lantern #1, by Geoffrey "Jeffrey" Thorne and Dexter Soy, in stores April 6th from DC Comics
The Bryan Hitch card stock variant cover to Green Lantern #1, by Geoffrey "Jeffrey" Thorne and Dexter Soy, in stores April 6th from DC Comics
Interior preview page from Green Lantern #1, by Geoffrey "Jeffrey" Thorne and Dexter Soy, in stores April 6th from DC Comics
Interior preview page from Green Lantern #1, by Geoffrey "Jeffrey" Thorne and Dexter Soy, in stores April 6th from DC Comics
Interior preview page from Green Lantern #1, by Geoffrey "Jeffrey" Thorne and Dexter Soy, in stores April 6th from DC Comics
Interior preview page from Green Lantern #1, by Geoffrey "Jeffrey" Thorne and Dexter Soy, in stores April 6th from DC Comics
Interior preview page from Green Lantern #1, by Geoffrey "Jeffrey" Thorne and Dexter Soy, in stores April 6th from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.