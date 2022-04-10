Green Lantern #12 Preview: John Stewart Meets "The Source"

The Green Lantern Universe is about to be shaken to its foundations in Green Lantern #12, according to the solicit. Of course, nothing will be the same again. As these things go. In this preview. John Stewart comes face to face with The Source, of all life and energy in the universe that is. And he looks a little familiar, doesn't he? Of course, in the next page after the preview ends, Funky Flashman shows up and takes all the credit. Check out the preview below.

GREEN LANTERN #12

DC Comics

0122DC131

0122DC132 – Green Lantern #12 Alan Quah Cover – $5.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang

As the dust settles after the battle with the Anti-Guardian, John Stewart, Jo Mullein, and the rest of the Corps pick up the pieces and adjust to their new status quo. The day might be saved, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Everything you know about Green Lanterns is about to change!

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $4.99

