Green Lantern Corps #11 Preview: John's Awkward Space Reunion

Green Lantern Corps #11: John Stewart heads to Mogo to face an escaped prisoner and the sister he's been avoiding. What could go wrong?

Article Summary Green Lantern Corps #11 launches December 10, with John Stewart tracking an escaped sciencell prisoner on Mogo.

John must face his sister Ellie after avoiding her, promising cosmic family drama across the DC Universe.

Keli, Aya, Vexar'u, and Narf's training in energy-twin projection is disrupted by a Red and Yellow Lantern feud.

EN ROUTE TO MOGO! Settling into being a Green Lantern again, John ventures to Mogo to retrieve another escaped sciencell prisoner, putting him face-to-face with Ellie, whom he's been avoiding. Meanwhile Keli, Aya, Vexar'u, and Narf's training on energy-twin projection is interrupted by a Red Lantern/Yellow Lantern dispute in the middle of Malaqyte!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #11

DC Comics

1025DC0155

1025DC0156 – Green Lantern Corps #11 Rian Gonzales Cover – $4.99

1025DC0157 – Green Lantern Corps #11 Scott Godlewski Cover – $4.99

1025DC0158 – Green Lantern Corps #11 Edwin Galmon Cover – $4.99

(W) Morgan Hampton (A) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert (CA) Stephen Segovia

EN ROUTE TO MOGO! Settling into being a Green Lantern again, John ventures to Mogo to retrieve another escaped sciencell prisoner, putting him face-to-face with Ellie, whom he's been avoiding. Meanwhile Keli, Aya, Vexar'u, and Narf's training on energy-twin projection is interrupted by a Red Lantern/Yellow Lantern dispute in the middle of Malaqyte!

In Shops: 12/10/2025

SRP: $3.99

