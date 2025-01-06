Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum #1 Preview: Prism Panic Ensues

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum #1 hits stores this week, introducing a new threat to the universe. Can Hal Jordan and the Corps contain these chaotic Fractal Lanterns?

WITNESS THE RIST OF THE FRACTAL LANTERNS! Following the events of the Civil Corps, a new era in Green Lantern mythology begins! Once again, Oa has become the epicenter of the Green Lantern Corps, bringing justice to the furthest corners of the galaxy. But a new threat has emerged: beings that manifest uncontrolled parts of the emotional spectrum have randomly appeared throughout the universe. Dubbed "Fractal lanterns," Hal and a reformed Green Lantern Corps set off to police this strange new phenomenon while uncovering a sinister plot that could eliminate the very essence of sentient life.

GREEN LANTERN: FRACTURED SPECTRUM #1

DC Comics

1124DC119

1124DC120 – Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum #1 Stephen Segovia Cover – $4.99

1124DC121 – Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum #1 Fernando Blanco Cover – $6.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Fernando Blanco

In Shops: 1/8/2025

SRP: $3.99

