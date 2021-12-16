Greg Capullo Has A New Project With Donny Cates – Or Maybe Dan Slott

Two days ago, CGC Comics held an Instagram Live video with Scott Snyder, Cullen Bunn, Tony S Daniel and Greg Capullo. During which Greg Capullo announced on the stream that he is planning to do some covers for Marvel and a possible project with Donny Cates and or Dan Slott.

Dan and Greg are never going to talk to Bleeding Cool. But Donny used to write for Bleeding Cool, so I reckoned I'd more of a chance with him. And I was right – Donny Cates told me "Oh, I'm sure I wouldn't know anything about that. But boy, that sure would be fun…" which is about as teasing as you are going to get. Maybe there will be more if they put the video up of the live event on something less… live.

Greg Capullo is a comic book artist best known for his nineties work on Quasar, X-Force, Angela and Spawn. He also created The Creech at Image Comics where he also co-created Haunt with Robert Kirkman and Todd McFarlane, and co-created Reborn with Mark Millar. Of late he is best known for drawing Batman through the teens as well as working on Metal and Death Metal for DC with Scott Snyder.

Apart from comics, Greg Capullo has been involved in several projects such as pencilling for the Iced Earth albums The Dark Saga and Something Wicked This Way Comes, the Korn album Follow the Leader and the Disturbed album, Ten Thousand Fists. He was also part of the crew who worked on the animated sequences in the 2002 film The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys.

And while we mention Greg Capullo's The Creech up above, on Greg's own Instagram, he looks as if he is considering returning to his comic book creation, posting "The time has come to start thinking again about this guy. 🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻 #TheCreech… I'd almost forgotten how much I loved this big guy. My baby! The incredible… The ever lovin'… THE CREECH! 🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻"