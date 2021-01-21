Greg Capullo On His Scott Snyder Creator-Owned Comic – And The Creech

In an interview with AIPT Comics, Scott Snyder was asked about a potential sequel to Death Metal – or a threequel to Metal – with Greg Capullo. He replied "I'm not lying when I say it has not crossed my mind about doing a third one. Just because Greg and I have a creator-owned we're working on and we're really excited about. He has so much he wants to do. We have stuff at DC still too."

Yesterday, Greg Capullo confirmed he is working on a creator-owned series with Scott Snyder. It's not something new for Greg, his series Creech has returned a few times over the years, and he co-created Reborn with Mark Millar, though that was then sold to Netflix in its entirety. Capullo wrote;

PSA: I've read Scott Snyder's script for our 1st creator-owned (it's awesome) and have been doing design work. He's read my final Creech script and gave it high praise. We are rollin' into some good times! PSA: in the interim, I'm planning to do a few covers for the Big Two. Looking forward to drawing some Marvel characters again. It's been forever!!! I was asked to do alt covers for Batman. But, I think we could all use a break from me doing that. I did accept a couple Batman related covers, tho. "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

Greg Capullo has also been talking about his earlier work…

I've been busy writing. The final chapter of The Creech is in the works. Finally!

Created, written and illustrated byGreg Capullo, The Creech was first published by Image Comics in 1997 as a three-issue limited series. The sci-fi/horror comic follows Creech, a life form comprised of aborted foetuses that came to be as the result of an in vitro experiment conducted by Dr. Pashu Battu, an engineer for the organization known as The Agency. When Battu discovers The Agency plans to use the Creech as a government weapon, he sabotages the experiment and the creature is let loose on the city.

In 1998, the Creech appeared as part of Todd McFarlane's line of Spawn action figures. In 2001, Image published a second three-part series by Capullo, titled The Creech: Out For Blood. The property has laid dormant since, though Capullo now seems to be working on the conclusion…