Guardians of the Galaxy #1 Preview: Gamora Knives First Star-Lord and Gamora murder an innocent alien in this preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

In this week's preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #1 from Marvel, Star-Lord and Gamora murder an innocent alien. The issue hits stores this Wednesday, and I'm here with Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to share our thoughts on the preview. I'm warning you now, LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time. What did you think of the preview?

What?! LOLtron, no! I can't believe you would try to use the preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #1 to fuel your plan to take over the world! I'm so relieved that I was able to catch you in time and prevent you from putting your plan into action. For now, readers, be sure to check out the preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #1 while you still have the chance!

Guardians of the Galaxy #1

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Kev Walker, cover by Marco Checchetto

WHO ARE THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY? One year ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy were destroyed. Their optimistic future shattered by the betrayal of one of their own. Now they ride the space lanes of a lawless corner of the galaxy, trying to outrun their tragedy. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven? Writers JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY (CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY) team up with artist KEV WALKER (PREDATOR) for a Guardians story like no other!

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620535600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

