Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 Review: Lots To Like

Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 7.5/10 It's politics in space, but there are no drawn out senate proceedings, this time the motion … is murder!

In Guardians Of The Galaxy #7, it's a new day in the farthest reaches of the universe as all the great spaceborne empires come together in their own Paris Peace Conference to ratify guidelines and come to a common understanding. Because this is the Marvel universe, of course, that means some brand of shenanigans are afoot, and that means one of comics' most ridiculous teams is up to bat.

Al Ewing's writing is well known for mixing humor and action, having a particular gift for all things cosmic. Here, he's again done a wonderful job balancing various cosmic parties against one another, with old enmities clearly outlined whether or not this is your first comic or you've been following these extraterrestrial races forever. Likewise, the art from Marcio Takara, Federico Blue, and Cory Petit (who knows how to present a character speaking sub rosa) make these unusual talking heads stand out. When they burst into something much more dramatic than talk, it has an impact.

Also worth noting is an interesting character moment between Phyla-Vell (Kree heroine from another reality) and her wife Moondragon, who has a very complex history that got somewhat simplified an issue or two back. However, that act complicated their marriage in a very interesting way, and seeing that marital dynamic play out is surprisingly engaging. Likewise, there's a whole running gag about Adam Ant that's solid gold and a mystery to boot. Lots to like.

Unfortunately, like many books these days, it gets you all hot and bothered and just closes the door on you, wanting to make you come back for another (paid) good time next month. Sure, periodicals, but each issue should give you a complete moment — beginning, middle, and end — and here, you only get the first and part of the second. That's not bad, but it's not exactly catching you in that sweet spot. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION. Guardians Of The Galaxy #7

