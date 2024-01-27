Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: April 2024, guillem march, Pemnthouse comics, Solicits

Guillem March On Penthouse Comics #2 Out In April

The first issue of Penthouse Comics #1 is scheduled for Valentine's Day. The second issue, including work from Guillem March is out for April

The first issue of the new Penthouse Comics #1 is scheduled for Valentine's Day. Now the second issue, including work from Guillem March on The Dream, a tale about Megan, a Hollywood casting director who attempts to bring out the potential actor hidden deep inside a stripper in the San Francisco suburbs, is scheduled for the 17th of April, establishing a bi-monthly publication schedule.

PENTHOUSE COMICS #2 CVR A LEIRIX (MR)

PENTHOUSE

FEB241632

FEB241633 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #2 CVR B VECCHIO (MR)

FEB241634 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #2 CVR C SAUVAGE (MR)

FEB241635 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #2 CVR D BIG ICKY (MR)

FEB241636 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #2 CVR E POLYBAGGED STEWART (MR)

FEB241637 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV SOZOMAIKA (MR)

FEB241638 – PENTHOUSE COMICS #2 CVR G 25 COPY INCV POLYBAG LOTAY (MR)

(W) Jean-David Morvan, Stephen Desberg, Steve D, Jean Dufaux (A) Guillem March, Alain Queireix, Jef, Rey Macutay (CA) Leirix

Thirty years after the original line debuted, Penthouse is proud to present the ongoing return of Penthouse Comics! Featuring a wealth of talent from all across the industry telling stories in the action, thriller, and horror genres, issue #2 continues with the four ongoing tales while introducing a fifth tale, The Dead All Have the Same Skin. Gun Crazy continues with the wild ride of Dolly Sanchez and Lanoya O'Brien, two girls fighting for survival in this violent story in the crossroads of Tarantino, VHS stuff, and the 80's. Guillem March continues with his incredible artwork on The Dream, a tale about Megan, a Hollywood casting director who attempts to bring out the potential actor hidden deep inside a stripper in the San Francisco suburbs. I Spit On Your Grave is an adaptation of Vernon Sullivan's famous novel about Lee Anderson, whose only goal is to avenge the death of his brother. Miss October continues following a young and high-flying female who desperately must find the killer whose murdering women, one-by-one and dubbing them by each month of the year, before she's next! In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: $9.99

