Gun Honey #1 Beats Spider-Man, Spawn & X-Men In Advance Reorders

Advance Reorders time! Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

While the fourth and third printings of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin tops the Advance Reorders list, it's the Adam Hughes FOC cover for Gun Honey #1 which Bleeding Cool highlighted last week which tops the list in terms of new books yet to be published, beating out big Marvel books like Amazing Spider-Man, The Death Of Doctor Strange, King Spawn, Moon Knight, Captain America and X-Men #3. It is handy that Titan mentioned that Gun Honey is going to be a TV series

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING GUN HONEY #1 (OF 4) ADAM HUGHES FOC CVR (MR) $3.99 TITAN COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74 $9.99 MARVEL COMICS DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS KING SPAWN #2 CVR C FERNANDEZ $2.99 IMAGE COMICS MOON KNIGHT #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS UNITED STATES CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74 MOMOKO VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS GUN HONEY #1 (OF 4) CVR A SIENKIEWICZ (MR) $3.99 TITAN COMICS X-MEN #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74 CHECCHETTO VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #29 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74 VICENTINI VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS UNITED STATES CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 5) NISHIJIMA DESIGN VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5) YOUNG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING SPAWN #2 CVR B MCFARLANE $2.99 IMAGE COMICS EAT THE RICH #2 (OF 5) CVR A TONG (MR) $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS MOON KNIGHT #3 LAND MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74 PICHELLI MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS FRONTIERSMAN #1 CVR A FERRARI (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 QUESADA DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS DID YOU HEAR WHAT EDDIE GEIN DONE GN (MR) (C: 0-1-0) $29.99 ALBATROSS FUNNYBOOKS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 08 (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS TOMIE COMPLETE DLX ED HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $34.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV MONSTER TEMPLE PEAK #1 (OF 4) (C $4.99 IDW PUBLISHING MARVEL AUGUST 1961 OMNIBUS HC KIRBY DM VAR $150.00 MARVEL COMICS WHAT IF? CLASSIC TP COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL 01 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS SMASHED JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION HC (MR) (C: 1-0-1) $22.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 REPLACEMENT 6TH PTG CVR A (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 05 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SENSOR HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC VENOM CARNAGE UNLEASHED TP NEW PTG $34.99 MARVEL COMICS GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 RIVERA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KEOWN HULK $125.00 MARVEL COMICS GOLDEN AGE CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 AVISON DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS LOCKE & KEY KEYHOUSE COMPENDIUM HC (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $125.00 IDW PUBLISHING CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION TP CAPTAIN $44.99 MARVEL COMICS BUNNY MASK #3 $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK BY BYRNE OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 BUSCEMA DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS