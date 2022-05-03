Gwen Stacy Returns At Marvel Comics In August

Gwen Stacy by Christos Gage and Todd Nauck had its first and second issues published in 2020 before the pandemic hit. And then did not return. Amazon has listed for a collection of #1-5 for January 2023 titled Gwen Stacy: Who's That Girl?. but the comics are going to play their trade paperback department at their same game. Bleeding Cool confirmed that a) it was real and b) we should see the previously unpublished issues solicited soon. But Marvel has a new twist for August 2022. They are publishing, not trade paperback, but a big fat comic book, without the spine, containing all five issues.

Written by Christos Gage and drawn by Todd Nauck, Gwen Stacy's first ever solo series launched in 2019 and presented a thrilling never-before-told Silver Age mystery that saw a pre-Spider-Man Gwen go up against villains like Green Goblin and Kingpin. A hit with readers, the series was sadly left unfinished… until now! Coming in August is GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY #1, an epic one-shot reprinting the first two issues and, for the first time ever, collecting the final three issues! As fabulous, fierce and smart as Gwen herself, GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY is an extraordinary saga worthy of Marvel's "It Girl." Gwen and Peter may not have met until AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31, but that doesn't mean Gwen's life began on that page. Meet Gwen Stacy, beauty queen of Standard High, sure, but so much more. Science whiz Gwen Stacy (you don't think she landed in Peter's advanced science classes at ESU because of her good looks, did you?) has an indomitable spirit that, much to her police Captain dad's chagrin, gets her into serious trouble a lot! This in-continuity story will see Gwen tackle a Marvel Universe-spanning conspiracy that has her cross paths with dangerous Marvel villains and team-up with the original X-Men! "Working on the GWEN STACY miniseries with the brilliant Todd Nauck and Rachelle Rosenberg was a huge thrill, as I got to play in the timeline of the original Stan Lee/Steve Ditko Spider-Man stories – but BEFORE Gwen ever met Peter Parker – revealing untold tales about folks like Gwen, Green Goblin and Captain George Stacy," Gage explained. "Unfortunately, COVID put the series on hold after just two issues. And it's been a while, but…Gwen is back! And I couldn't be happier! The icing on the cake is that for the first time I get to see my name on a GIANT-SIZE title…a nice thick volume containing ALL 5 issues! Ever since I was a kid, Marvel's Giant-Size books have held a special place in my heart, so I couldn't think of a better, more exciting way for Gwen to return. I thank everyone who's waited so long, kept asking about the book and retained their enthusiasm for it…I hope you find it worth the wait!" "I am so excited to see our complete Gwen Stacy story is coming to the fans!" Nauck said. "I had so much fun drawing this series and working with Christos, Nick Lowe, Lindsey Cohick, Ralph Macchio, and Rachelle Rosenberg! I really enjoyed brainstorming and working in aspects of the Marvel Universe of that era around Gwen and her story. Wait till fans see issue #4!

GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY #1

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by TODD NAUCK

Colors by RACHELLE ROSENBERG

Cover by OLIVIER VATINE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 8/10

Here are how the Gwen Stacy solicited issues looked;

GWEN STACY #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC190842

(W) Christos N. Gage (A) Todd Nauck (CA) Adam Hughes

The First of Gwen Stacy's AMAZING Adventures!

Gwen and Peter may not have met until AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31, but that doesn't mean Gwen's life began on that page. Learn the never-before told origin of Gwen Stacy, top of her class, daughter of the Police Captain and, as her friend Harry Osborn calls her, "The Beauty Queen of Standard High." But she's way more that you even know! Gwen's got a science brain, a nose for trouble and a no-quit attitude that always gets her in trouble. In the early Marvel Universe, that's a recipe for disaster. Don't miss Gwen, Captain Stacy, Harry and Norman Osborn, Crimemaster, Wilson Fisk, Jean DeWolff, Yuri Wantanabe and even Spider-Man!

Rated TIn Shops: Feb 12, 2020

SRP: $4.99

GWEN STACY #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN200945

(W) Christos N. Gage (A) Todd Nauck (CA) Adam Hughes

• Gwen's dad is hurt, in the hospital and implicated in corruption charges.

• But what is a high school student of the month/class president candidate/science team captain supposed to do about that?

• Gwen isn't the type to sit on her hands even if it means crossing the Crimemaster and worse!!!

• Don't miss this in-continuity tale that will change the way you look at the most-beloved Marvel character of all time!

Rated TIn Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

GWEN STACY #3 (Of 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Captain George Stacy (a.k.a. Gwen's dad) has been implicated in a murder and it's up to Gwen to clear his name. With Green Goblin and the Crime Master involved, it's not going to be easy! Luckily, Gwen isn't doing it alone. She's got her friend Harry Osborn, and her boyfriend (?!) Darius Scanlon, helping her. Oh, and Harry's dad, Norman Osborn, is helping them out too! Forgot about that good news! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GWEN STACY #4 (Of 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) • Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

It's Friday Night Lights time as Standard High takes on Flash Thompson and the Midtown Tigers! Gwen is there to cheer on her boyfriend against Flash, but no one was expecting the Green Goblin to crash the event. And Spider-Man is nowhere to be seen. It's down to the strangest super heroes of all to save Gwen and friends! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GWEN STACY #5 (Of 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

Variant Cover by Greg Smallwood

Gwen continues, against her father's wishes, to clear George Stacy's good name. She's been threatened, attacked and belittled, but Gwen has no quit in her. This final issue of the series pits her up against a man of rising importance in the NYC criminal underworld: Wilson Fisk, the future Kingpin of Crime. 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99